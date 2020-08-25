The Daily Chronicle

Ulcerative Colitis Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

News

25th August 2020

Ulcerative Colitis Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Ulcerative Colitis Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Ulcerative Colitis Industry. Ulcerative Colitis market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Ulcerative Colitis market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.

Market Overview:

  • The ulcerative colitis market was valued at USD 6,854.47 million in 2018, and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.
  • According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 1.3% of US adults (3 million) reported that they were diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn’s disease or UC). This was a large increase in number from 1999 (0.9% or 2 million adults). According to an article published in PubMed, the highest reported prevalence values were in Europe (UC – 505 per 100,000 people in Norway, Crohn’s disease – 322 per 100,000 people in Germany) and North America (UC – 286 per 100,000 people in the United States, Crohn’s disease – 319 per 100,000 people in Canada). The high prevalence of the disease is driving the market.

    Ulcerative Colitis Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis AG
  • Shire
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Pfizer Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Ulcerative Proctitis Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

    Ulcerative proctitis is one of the types of ulcerative colitis. It is considered as the initial manifestation of ulcerative colitis, in which fine ulcerations in the inner linings of mucosa of the large intestine are seen. A survey was conducted by NIH in 2016, to understand the prevalence of disease, which gave results, such as 25% of the pediatric patients surveyed had the disease, and 17 to 21% of the adult patients had ulcerative proctitis. As per this data obtained by the survey, NIH stated that there was a rise in the number of patients suffering from ulcerative proctitis, compared to the previous years. Hence, this segment, by disease type, is believed to experience growth in the future.

    North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

    North America is expected to lead the ulcerative colitis market, owing to the presence of key players and increasing prevalence of the disease in the region, along with the continuing funding for the development of new therapeutics for the treatment of the condition.

    Detailed TOC of Ulcerative Colitis Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High Global Incidence and Prevalence of Ulcerative Colitis
    4.2.2 New Product Launches in the Market
    4.2.3 Increase in Patient Assistance Programs
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Levels of Unmet Clinical Need in Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
    4.3.2 Side-effects of Medications
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Drug Type
    5.1.1 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
    5.1.1.1 Aminosalicylates
    5.1.1.2 Corticosteroids
    5.1.2 Anti-TNF biologics
    5.1.3 Immunosuppressant
    5.1.4 Calcineurin Inhibitors
    5.1.5 Other Drug Types
    5.2 By Disease Type
    5.2.1 Ulcerative Proctitis
    5.2.2 Proctosigmoiditis
    5.2.3 Left-sided Colitis
    5.2.4 Pancolitis or Universal Colitis
    5.2.5 Fulminant Colitis
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.
    6.1.2 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)
    6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
    6.1.4 Johnson and Johnson
    6.1.5 Merck & Co.
    6.1.6 Novartis AG
    6.1.7 Shire
    6.1.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
    6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

