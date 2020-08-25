Ulcerative Colitis Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Ulcerative Colitis Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Ulcerative Colitis Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Ulcerative Colitis Industry. Ulcerative Colitis market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Ulcerative Colitis market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. Treatment for ulcerative colitis includes medication and surgery. However, the scope of this report includes only medications for the ulcerative colitis disease.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14098962

Market Overview:

The ulcerative colitis market was valued at USD 6,854.47 million in 2018, and is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.86% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Ulcerative colitis (UC) is the most common form of inflammatory bowel disease which affects several people. From a global perspective, several research studies in 2018 have reported annual incidence rates of UC ranging from 0.5 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, incidences have been increasing in Asian and South European countries. In the United States, UC affects an estimated 500,000 people and is the cause of 250,000 doctor visits and 30,000 hospitalizations, each year. UC has an uneven presence in major geographical regions across the world. It is common in most of Europe and North America and uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. UC is more prevalent among males and has a regional north-to-south variation. One potential explanation is the differences in exposure to ultraviolet light, resulting in relative vitamin D deficiency in countries close to the Arctic. People who live in lower latitudes are more likely to develop UC than those in higher latitudes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 1.3% of US adults (3 million) reported that they were diagnosed with IBD (either Crohn’s disease or UC). This was a large increase in number from 1999 (0.9% or 2 million adults). According to an article published in PubMed, the highest reported prevalence values were in Europe (UC – 505 per 100,000 people in Norway, Crohn’s disease – 322 per 100,000 people in Germany) and North America (UC – 286 per 100,000 people in the United States, Crohn’s disease – 319 per 100,000 people in Canada). The high prevalence of the disease is driving the market. Ulcerative Colitis Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Shire

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd