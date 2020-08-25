Salt Substitutes Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Salt Substitutes Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Salt Substitutes in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Salt Substitutes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Salt Substitutes Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Salt Substitutes Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Salt Substitutes Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Salt Substitutes including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Salt Substitutes Market:-

Ajinomoto

Alsiano

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Givaudan SA

K+S Kali GMBH

Kerry Group

McCormick

NuTek

Nutrionix

Smart Salt Inc.

The Global Salt Substitutes market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Salt Substitute Market Insight

Finding a salt replacement that tastes like the salt has long been a pain-point for food manufacturers amid mounting pressure by public health groups to stem a rising tide of chronic health problems including diabetes and obesity. Increasing work pressure has also led to serious health concerns, driving the market for salt substitutes. Yeast extract and hydrolyzed vegetable protein are being clearly adopted by most of the manufacturers in various processed food sectors. Increasing processed food consumption has led to higher demand for salt substitutes in savory snacks.

Manufacturers are using salt substitutes instead of salt and marketing these ingredients for better market positioning. The global salt substitutes market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Health Issues Associated With High Dietary Sodium Intake to Drive Salt Substitute Market

High dietary sodium intake (DSI) represents a major health‐related public issue in most countries all over the world. Such a diet can lead to increased risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases. In most people, the kidneys have trouble keeping up with the excess sodium in the bloodstream. As sodium accumulates, the body holds onto water to dilute the sodium. This increases both the amount of fluid surrounding cells and the volume of blood in the bloodstream. Increased blood volume means more work for the heart and more pressure on blood vessels.

Over time, the extra work and pressure can stiffen blood vessels, leading to high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke. It can also lead to heart failure. There is also some evidence that too much salt can damage the heart, aorta, and kidneys without increasing blood pressure, and that it may be bad for bones, too. This situation has resulted in important public policies for various salt reduction strategies. One of these is based on the use of salt substitutes or salts with reduced sodium content. Among several options, potassium chloride (KCl) has proved to be a key nutritional ingredient for this purpose. It provides similar properties like common salt (NaCl), but with several unwanted side effects, of which the most important have relatively offensive side tastes such as bitter, acrid, and metallic.

Salt Substitutes are being increasingly used in Savory Snacks

Savory snacks are flavored. However, various snack base products are unappetizing without added seasonings. Salt being the original, and most common seasoning. Snack manufacturers have searched for product line extensions, and development of flavored products has been an obvious choice. Salt substitutes are compounded to add taste to improve consumer appeal of the finished product. Increased health awareness has led to reduced use of salt and the use of salt substitutes instead.

Several ingredient manufacturers offer sodium replacements, and their potential application in snacks is growing. Cargill FlakeSelect is its patent-pending technology, where sodium chloride and potassium chloride are combined using a roller application and smashed together.

Potassium Salts are Fast-replacing Sodium Salts

Potassium salts can be used in the same way as standard table salt and many people feel they do replace their need for salt. However, other people have reported a metallic after taste and therefore, choose not to use them. Another problem with using potassium salt is that, although you have less sodium, you still have salty tasting foods and therefore your preferences for salt is not changed.

Certain salt substitutes contain a large amount of potassium and very little sodium. They are not expensive and may be used freely by most people, except those with kidney disease.

There is a currently a huge amount of pressure on the food industry to reduce the salt content of the processed foods that they sell. A lot of research is going into finding ways that salt can be reduced in foods without affecting any of the sensory characteristics such as taste and texture. The solutions to date range from simply using potassium salt to using micro fine salt crystals which, even when a small amount is used, can give an intense salty flavour.

Key Developments in the Salt Substitute Market

• July 2018 – Villager Goods Alkaline Water is a premium beverage offering. The enhanced water is engineered to increase the alkalinity of pure water to a 9.5 pH.

• January 2018 – Cargill, in January 2018, started to produce a salt-alternative for food manufacturers wanting to cut back the sodium levels in their soups, breads and other processed goods.

Salt Substitute Market Competitive Landscape

Major Players – Ajinomoto, Alsiano, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Cargill Inc., Givaudan SA, K+S Kali GMBH, Kerry Group, McCormick, NuTek, Nutrionix and Smart Salt Inc., among others.

The global salt substitutes market is gaining momentum, globally. Nonetheless, the market exhibits the strong presence of key players such as McCormick, Cargill and K+S Kali GMBH (Morton). These key players have intensely embarked on industry consolidation by leveraging their distribution network, entering into partnerships with local distributors especially in the emerging economies and developing new products with customization for different end-user industries. Acquisitions and mergers play a crucial role in the industry consolidation. Companies such as McCormick adopt strategic acquisition by considering the geographical demands, tastes & preferences, and by expanding their base businesses.

Reasons to Purchase the Salt Substitute Market Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Salt Substitutes market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Salt Substitutes Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

