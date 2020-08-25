Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease affecting the population across the world. Although tuberculosis is a curable disease, it still remains one of the most common causes of death among adults, particularly in emerging economies. The government initiatives for promoting diagnoses in TB are increasing globally, as governments of various regions are beginning to understand the gap areas in TB management.

The tuberculosis diagnostics market has witnessed a CAGR of 4.56%. Factors propelling the growth of the market include the increasing burden of tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, increasing R&D investments, intensive product pipelines, and increasing government initiatives in the emerging markets.

The landscape of TB diagnostics has changed dramatically during the past ten years. Moreover, in response to WHO’s Global TB Programme, it has implemented a systematic and dynamic process, that is used to evaluate technologies and develop policies, which has, thus, enhanced the growth of the market.

The prevalence rate of tuberculosis is also increasing every year, along with the number of government awareness programs that are influencing people to opt for diagnostic tests (like radiographic tests), which are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The market is also expected to witness growth as there is an opportunity for players in the market studied to accelerate the market approval of their pipeline diagnostic products by spurring the fundamental research in TB. Additionally, technological developments in fields, like genomics and proteomics, can be leveraged by diagnostic providers to hasten the process of product development in TB diagnostics.

