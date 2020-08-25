Transradial Access Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024
“Transradial Access Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Transradial Access Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Transradial Access Industry. Transradial Access market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Transradial Access market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , Transradial access is required for a catherization procedure performed for the diagnosis and treatment of arterial diseases such as peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease, among others.
Market Overview:
Transradial Access Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Drug Administration is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Sub-Segment in the Application
The drug administration segment of the transradial access market is believed to grow faster during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing usage of vascular access devices over other devices especially for the treatment of infectious diseases and some of the life-threatening diseases such as Cancer. In addition, The rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is another factor augmenting the growth of this segment.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend for Few More Years
The North American market is likely to grow with the highest growth rate, owing to factors such as the growing prevalence of CVDs, a rising number of conferences and workshops, the large number of cancer patients, and increase in research and clinical trials for vascular access devices. APAC is also expected to show a substantial increase in CAGR since there is a huge population suffering from cardiovascular diseases.
Detailed TOC of Transradial Access Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Interventional Procedures Using Radial Artery Access
4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Due to Lifestyle Related Diseases
4.2.3 Growing Use of Radial Access Devices in Pediatric Patients
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs Involved in the Placement and Maintenance of Vascular Access Devices
4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Catheters
5.1.2 Guidewires
5.1.3 Sheaths and Sheath Introducers
5.1.4 Accessories
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Drug Administration
5.2.2 Fluid and Nutrition Administration
5.2.3 Blood Transfusion
5.2.4 Diagnostics and Testing
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics and Ambulatory Care Centers
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Ameco Medical
6.1.2 Angiodynamics, Inc.
6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.4 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.5 Edward Lifesciences Corporation
6.1.6 Medtronic plc
6.1.7 Merit Medical Systems
6.1.8 Nipro Medical Corporation
6.1.9 Oscor Inc
6.1.10 Smiths Medical
6.1.11 Teleflex Incorporated
6.1.12 Terumo Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
