Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share
Scope of the Report:
Tracking and tracing is a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.
Market Overview:
Track and Trace Solutions Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Bar Code Technology is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the Technology-wise Segmentation
A barcode is a number represented in vertical lines of varying thicknesses, printed on a label to exclusively identify any item.
In the healthcare industry, the barcode system offers wide applications, from hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to medical devices or pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. A barcode helps in tracking patient data in medical facilities, precisely managing medical supplies inventory, tracking expiration dates and origin of drugs, and adding barcode labels to blood supplies, which helps to distinguish among different samples. This barcode technology is being adopted for many years and is still being used all time for tracking. Other major benefits of using barcodes are the improvement of stock visibility and cutting waste, reduction in disparities in cost and quality of care, better safety and compliance, and automation of the manual supply-chain tasks, which are the key driving factors fueling the market growth.
North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for track and trace solutions and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs; due to the increasing number of counterfeit medicines available in the market, the FDA had to issue product identifier requirements under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Policy in June 2017. The policy states that the drugs sold in the United States must have item-level serialization affixed and printed on unit-of-sale prescription drugs. The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC). The DSCSA will require a “standardized numerical identifier” to uniquely identify packages or homogenous cases that are composed by the National Drug Code (NDC).
