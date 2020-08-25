Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

“Track and Trace Solutions Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Track and Trace Solutions Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Track and Trace Solutions Industry. Track and Trace Solutions market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Track and Trace Solutions market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Tracking and tracing is a process of determining the current and past locations (and other information) of a unique item or property.

Market Overview:

The global track and trace solutions market was valued at USD 1,717.13 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3,509.06 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.65%, during the forecast period. The major factors propelling the growth of the market include growth in the medical devices and pharmaceutical industries, increase in implementation of serialization, a rise in the number of packaging-related product recalls, and an increasing number of counterfeit drugs.

One of the major problems faced by large-scale pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies is drug counterfeiting. In order to ensure that brands get a share of brand recognition, these companies are adopting the use of track and trace solutions in supply-chain monitoring. Counterfeiting happens in a variety of ways. It can range from mislabeling medication with the intent to replicate an authentic approved product to the far more dangerous practices of selling medication without the active ingredient or adding an insufficient or excessive amount of the active ingredient. Counterfeit medicines also sometimes contain extraneous or harmful chemicals. With the advent of track and trace solutions, this problem is expected to be eradicated to a very large extent. This factor, consequently, is propelling its increasing adoption among drug manufacturers, further driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, factors, such as high costs associated with serialization and aggregation and lack of common standards for serialization and aggregation may hinder the market growth. Track and Trace Solutions Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

