Wireless Mesh Networking Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Insights by Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2024
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Wireless Mesh Networking Market:-
- Motorola Solutions
- Inc.
- ABB (Tropos Networks
- Inc.)
- Belair Networks (NAS Wireless LLC)
- Cisco Systems
- Strix Systems
- Synapse Wireless
- Inc.
- Brocade (Ruckus Wireless
- Inc.)
- Nortel Networks
- HP (Aruba Networks
- Inc.)
- Unicom Systems
The Global Wireless Mesh Networking market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The wireless mesh networking market was valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.09 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.7%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Wireless mesh networks are fast and are a preferred way to deliver video, voice, and data in various environments. Today, many municipalities, port authorities, public safety agencies, and industrial organizations are leveraging mesh networks to provide reliable connectivity to their workers.
Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility to Expand Effortlessly are Expected to be Major Market Driver
Mesh networking is one of the cost-effective methods for extending wireless coverage more broadly into end-user markets and businesses. With the use of wireless links for backhauling, the amount of additional or new Ethernet cabling and the other necessary backhaul facilities can be kept to a minimum. For service providers, this translates to a reduction in the costs of leasing facilities for transporting data and faster network deployment. With powerful and sophisticated multi-service mesh platforms, organizations can combine voice, video, and data networks, which were formerly separate onto a single network.
Mesh networks also hold the advantage of auto-configuration and self-organization capability. They have the ability to increase coverage, capacity, and availability by just deploying more WAPs without disturbing other nodes, making them easy to expand.
Infrastructure Wireless Mesh Networks Expected to have Highest Market Share
Infrastructure wireless mesh networking is one of the basic modes of implementation of mesh networking, and this simplicity makes it easy to use, thereby, is expected to have the highest market share. Infrastructure mesh networks are increasingly being adopted to create wide or metro area networks and wireless backhaul among wired access points and wireless routers. This reduces system backhaul costs while boosting network coverage and reliability. Reliable and efficient communication is important for public safety, first responders, and disaster recovery operations.
Video Surveillance is the Largest Verticals
The whole of North America is looking to foray into video surveillance solutions, cities with populations as small as 10,000 are deploying video surveillance systems. When installing a video surveillance system, the applications used to view the cameras are critical. Nowadays, all police cars have an immediate access to video surveillance and this is vital to the real-time nature of law enforcement. The major part that WMN satisfies in video surveillance is the performance since mesh topologies are known for high throughput on multiple concurrent traffic flows.
North America Dominates the Market
The United States continues to remain the single largest market for wireless mesh networks. High levels of adoption for security surveillance and greater demand for mission-critical applications has contributed to the growth of the market in North America. There have been a series of new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in North America to take the advantage of this opportunity. Home networking, video surveillance, and medical device connectivity applications are set to witness a boom in North America over the next five years.
The global Wireless Mesh Networking market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Key Developments in the Wireless Mesh Networking Market:
