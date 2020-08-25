Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report

Global "Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market" Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bio-Based Succinic Acid in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market:-

Anqing Hexing Chemical Co.

Ltd.

BASF Corporation

BioAmber Inc

Corbion

DowDuPont

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lixing Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Inc

Myriant Corporation.

Nippon Shokubai Co.

Ltd.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Reverdia

Roquette

Succinity GmbH.

The Global Bio-Based Succinic Acid market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market for bio-based succinic acid is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.This tremendous growth is significantly driven by increase in the number of emerging applications, like (non-phthalate) plasticizers, resins, and polyester polyols for polyurethanes.

Increasing Applications for Succinic Acid Derivatives

The potential consumption of succinic acid as starting feedstock for extensive array of products, such as polymers, food, metals, pharmaceuticals, coatings, fibers, solvents, lubricating oils, diesel fuel oxygenates, and cosmetics, is the major driver, which has been successful in the development of the technology for bio-based succinic acid production. Currently, bio-based succinic acid is gaining significance as a replacement for petroleum-based succinic acid, owing to being renewable and eco-friendly, which are key for bio-based succinic acid to increase its market share in the global succinic acid market during the forecast period.

1,4-Butanediol (BDO) & Derivatives Application Segment to Dominate the Market

Among the major applications, 1,4-butanediol (BDO) & derivatives is the largest market for bio-based succinic acid, with more than 45% share of the global market. BDO is an industrial chemical, which can be used as a solvent starting material for many important industrial chemicals, such as γ-butyrolactone (GBL), tetrahydrofuran (THF), 2-pyrrolidone (2-P), and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP). Additionally, BDO can be combined with succinic acid to make biodegradable plastics, polybutylene succinate (PBS) and poly (butylene succinate-co-butylene terephthalate), which found many potential applications. In order to leverage the prominent applications, top manufacturers, like BioAmber and Mitsui & Co., are jointly planning to build additional bio-based succinic acid and BDO plants, which is expected to have a deeper impact on the global bio-based succinic acid market.

Asia-Pacific to Ignite the Market Growth

Though North America is the largest regional market for global bio-based succinic acid, Asia-Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market. The increasing demand from pharmaceutical, automotive and personal care industries of countries, like China, India, Thailand, and Korea, are providing great opportunity for the bio-based succinic acid market to continue its fast pace of growth. Moreover, since, the product is an intermediate and is bio-degradable in nature, it has been widely accepted by the industries for various purposes, such as food packaging, paints, and polymer resins, amongst others. The large market, with huge growth in Asia-Pacific, is instrumental in the expansion of the global bio-based succinic acid market.

Key Developments in the Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market:

August 2017: BioAmber bought the bio-based acid plant, which is located in Sarnia in Canada, as part of a joint venture with Mitsui.

June 2017: Bioamber Inc. launched a BIO-SA pharmaceutical grade for its bio-succinic acid.

Finally, the report Global Bio-Based Succinic Acid Market 2020 describes the Bio-Based Succinic Acid industry expansion game plan, the Bio-Based Succinic Acid industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

