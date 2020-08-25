Military Collision Avoidance System Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global “Military Collision Avoidance System Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Military Collision Avoidance System in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Military Collision Avoidance System Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Military Collision Avoidance System Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Military Collision Avoidance System Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Military Collision Avoidance System Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Military Collision Avoidance System including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Military Collision Avoidance System Market:-

Aerojet

Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

ESCAerospace

BAE Systems

Russian Helicopters

Komatsu Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

The Global Military Collision Avoidance System market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global military collision avoidance system market is expected to record a CAGR 5.3% during the forecast period. A number of technologies were discussed in depth at Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFRC) formerly known as Dryden Flight Research Center, with a particular emphasis on a groundbreaking new technology that could save hundreds of lives each year. In November 2016, IAI introduces the system to prevent collisions between civilian and military aircraft. This Collision Warning System is an advanced, lifesaving solution designed to warn combat pilots in situations when the potential collision with civilian and commercial aircraft is imminent. The Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto-GCAS), developed at AFRC, is a revolutionary software that aims to reduce incidents of controlled flight significantly into terrain aircraft accidents. The system primarily uses the aircrafts’ flight computer to detect the grounds approach, interpret how much time remains before impact, and initiate an auto-pilot command, which maneuvers the aircraft to avoid a crash.

Market Dynamics

The technology is now being developed for USAF F-22 and F-35 fighters. Additionally, the system is set to be integrated into a broader array of handheld devices, allowing the Auto-GCAS system to be used in a wide variety of aircraft, with plans even being made to implement the technology in ground-based vehicles. Increasing number of mishaps, rising demand of Military Aircraft, rapidly Increasing Installed base are the major factors driving the growth of the Military Collision Avoidance System Market Globally. Spatial Disorientation among pilots, increasing air traffic, meeting safety standards and lack of community resources are the major challenges for the Military Collision Avoidance System Market.

NASA has improved the existing ground collision avoidance technology for aircraft. This technology offers higher fidelity terrain mapping, enhanced vehicle performance modeling, multidirectional avoidance techniques, more efficient data-handling methods, and user-friendly warning systems. The algorithms have been combined into an app for mobile devices, which can be used by pilots in the cockpit, enabling significantly safer general aviation. This will allow pilots to have access to this lifesaving safety tool regardless of what type of aircraft they are flying. The system also can be incorporated into electronic flight bags (EFBs) and aircraft avionics systems.

This technology can be used for a wider variety of aircraft, which includes general aviation, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), while also improving performance in the fighter aircraft currently using this type of system.

The global Military Collision Avoidance System market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Military Collision Avoidance System Market:

March 2018: Brazil to receive surplus Sherpa airlifters from US Army

