Scope of the Report:
Topical analgesics are recommended to use when patients experience acute and chronic muscle and joint pain, in order to get relief from their symptoms. The products are applied directly to the skin, instead of being injected or swallowed. The topical analgesics are available in the forms of creams, lotions, spray, gel, or patch. The topical analgesics are obtained as prescription analgesics and OTC analgesics as well. The OTC topical analgesics are intended to treat mild to moderate pain for not more than 7 days unless otherwise directed by a physician. However, several factors must be considered when selecting an OTC topical analgesic, which include dosage form, cost, ease of use, odor, and the patient’s medical history, including possible allergies.
Market Overview:
Topical Analgesic Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Non-opioids are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Drug Type
In recent years, with emerging chronic pain conditions, the topical route for pain management has seen a resurgence of interest, owing to its potential to deliver therapeutic doses of medication directly to a painful site, circumventing the GI tract, and without any requirement for a needle. Topical NSAIDs are found to be more effective in treating acute pain from strains, sprains, contusions, or overuse injuries in superficial locations. Various formulations of topical diclofenac are available in the market for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, including Voltaren gel, Pennsaid solution, and Flector patch, and are used in the setting of osteoarthritis or musculoskeletal pain. As per the recommendation of National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), topical NSAIDs in the first instance for joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, in preference to oral NSAIDs are prescribed by the healthcare professionals, owing to concerns over systemic side effects caused by the long term use of oral NSAIDs.
This makes topically applied NSAIDs to be the first choice for physicians in the initial treatment of pain and which further creates immense commercial opportunity in the present market.
The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period
North America is estimated to dominate the industry, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic pain. In recent years, it has been found that pain affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined, which further influence adults to seek medical care. Pain is one of the key reasons behind the leading cause of disability and a major contributor to health care costs in the United States. As per the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain range from 11% to 40% among the adults of the United States. The high prevalence of chronic pain thus indicates the importance of topical pain relief products and consequently helps to drive its market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence osteoarthritis acts as one of the key driving factors of the topical analgesic market in the United States, which affects around 30 million US adults. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several topical products that contain the prescription NSAID diclofenac in the form of gels, liquids, and patches for the treatment of osteoarthritis.
Detailed TOC of Topical Analgesic Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis
4.2.2 Rising Cases of Sports related Injuries
4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Side Effects Related to Topical Analgesics
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Drug Type
5.1.1 Non Opioids
5.1.1.1 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS)
5.1.1.2 Capsaicin
5.1.1.3 Lidocaine
5.1.1.4 Methyl salicylates
5.1.1.5 Other Drug Types
5.1.2 Opioids
5.1.3 Other Opioids
5.2 Formulation
5.2.1 Cream
5.2.2 Patch
5.2.3 Spray
5.2.4 Gel
5.2.5 Other Formulations
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesic
5.3.2 Prescription Analgesic
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of MEA
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AdvaCare Pharma
6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.4 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical co.,inc.
6.1.6 Sanofi
6.1.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.8 Topical BioMedics, Inc.
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.10 List Not Exhaustive
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
