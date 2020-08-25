Topical Analgesic Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Topical analgesics are recommended to use when patients experience acute and chronic muscle and joint pain, in order to get relief from their symptoms. The products are applied directly to the skin, instead of being injected or swallowed. The topical analgesics are available in the forms of creams, lotions, spray, gel, or patch. The topical analgesics are obtained as prescription analgesics and OTC analgesics as well. The OTC topical analgesics are intended to treat mild to moderate pain for not more than 7 days unless otherwise directed by a physician. However, several factors must be considered when selecting an OTC topical analgesic, which include dosage form, cost, ease of use, odor, and the patient’s medical history, including possible allergies.

Market Overview:

The topical analgesic market (hereafter, referred to as the market studied) is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing prevalence of arthritis, rising cases of sports-related injuries, and growing geriatric population.

A sports injury is creating a huge demand for topical analgesics among athletes. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 2.6 million pediatric patients are treated in emergency departments for sports-related injuries each year. In accordance with the National Safety Council (NSC), in 2017, exercise and the use of exercise equipment led to the most of the sports-related injuries in the United States, with more than 526,000 injuries reported. The same source indicated that basketball, followed with about 500,000 injuries, while bicycling, with 457,000 injuries and football, with 341,000 injuries, ranked third and fourth. Topical options for sports-related injuries act as convenient alternative or adjunct to oral medications, since they provide pain relief with minimal systemic adverse events.

Other factors, such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of arthritis are also expected to drive the market studied over the forecast period.

Although the adverse effects arising from topical pain relief products are rare, skin irritation and other complication might restrict its usage and consequently affects the market growth. Some common side effects are stinging of skin and dry skin problem. Apart from these, burning sensation, hypersensitivity drug reaction, hives might occur.

