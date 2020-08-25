“Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Industry. Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive and Transportation Industry

Thermoplastics elastomers (TPE) are high-performance materials that are increasingly replacing standard plastics and traditional elastomers. About 40% of all TPE products, consumed worldwide, are used in vehicle manufacturing, especially in the automotive industry.

Thermoplastic elastomers are primarily used in belts and hoses, bellows, gaskets, sound management inside the car, floors, and instrument panel skins. Moreover, outside the car, it can be used in tires (base tire, side walls, treads) and wire, cables, and coatings in almost all parts of the car.

Owing to properties, such as lightweight, ease-of-processing, greater design freedom, versatility, and ability to be recycled, TPEs are predominantly used in the automotive and transportation industry. Therefore, the development of the automotive and transport industries, as well as their parts, components, and OEM suppliers, is an important indicator for the future TPE demand.

High-performance thermoplastic elastomers offer manufacturers the advantages of design and comparable strength of steel, which help in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gasses emissions.

Furthermore, factors, such as corrosion resistance and aesthetic appearance properties, are expected to positively influence the thermoplastic elastomers market growth in the automotive industry, during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

China dominated the Asia-Pacific TPE market in 2018. China is the largest producer of automobiles in the world. In 2017, the country recorded 3.19% increase in the production of vehicles, where the commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle production increased by about 13.94% and 2.4%, respectively.

The Chinese automotive industry caters to the demand for vehicles, in both domestic and foreign markets. During the forecast period, the automotive production in the country is expected to be driven by the rising demand for SUVs, and lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, along with the increasing popularity of electric vehicles across the world.

In 2018, the Chinese construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s focus on infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

The Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

Additionally, there are numerous airport construction projects, which are either in the development or planning stage. These include Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc.

Therefore, with such construction projects coming up in the country, the application of thermoplastic elastomers is expected to increase. This is likely to drive the demand for thermoplastic elastomers in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Extensive Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Growing Application in the HVAC Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Market Saturation in Applications

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Styrenic Block Copolymer (TPE-S)

5.1.2 Thermoplastic Olefin (TPE-O)

5.1.3 Elastomeric Alloy (TPE-V or TPV)

5.1.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

5.1.5 Thermoplastic Copolyester

5.1.6 Thermoplastic Polyamide

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Footwear

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Medical

5.2.6 Household Appliances

5.2.7 HVAC

5.2.8 Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Apar Industries Ltd

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Covestro AG

6.4.6 Grupo Dynasol

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Elastron Kimya San. Tic. AŞ

6.4.9 Versalis SpA (ENI SpA)

6.4.10 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.11 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.12 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.13 Kraton Corporation

6.4.14 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.15 LANXESS

6.4.16 LCY GROUP

6.4.17 LG Chem

6.4.18 Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.19 LyondellBasell Industries BV

6.4.20 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.21 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.22 Polymaxtpe

6.4.23 PolyOne Corporation

6.4.24 SABIC

6.4.25 Sibur Holding

6.4.26 China Petrochemical Group Co. Ltd (SINOPEC)

6.4.27 Teknor Apex

6.4.28 TSRC Corporation

6.4.29 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd

6.4.30 Zeon Corporation

6.4.31 Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.32 EOC Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-based Thermoplastic Elastomers

7.2 Increasing Applications in the Medical Industry

