Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

The tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market research focuses on emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities, latest trends and recent developments. The market covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

The tele-intensive care unit (ICU) is like the second set of eyes that provides additional clinical support and surveillance. Collaborating tele ICU with the bedside team can provide support care for the patient without any distraction, and can deliver in timely interventions when minutes may make a huge difference. The major purpose of the tele ICU system is not to replace the bedside clinicians or bedside care, but to provide improved safety through redundancy and enhance outcomes through standardization.

Market Overview:

The tele-intensive care unit market was valued at USD 2,441.38 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 6,715.61 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 18.37% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include, rising geriatric population across the world and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring in developing regions.

With the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing need to find new ways of improving patient outcomes, increasing access to care, and reducing the cost of medical care. Using remote patient monitoring, which utilizes devices to remotely collect and direct information to a remote diagnostic testing facility for interpretation, the healthcare providers, insurance payers, and the various governments are seeking to alter the way in which care is being delivered, thus reducing the cost of care at the same time. As the aging population creates an increase in health-related issues, especially cardiovascular and neurological diseases, the hospitalization of the patients is also expected to rise. This hospitalization is likely to lead to some sort of surgeries that require intensive care, and this is expected to drive the tele-intensive care unit market. Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Advanced ICU Care

Banner Health

iMDsoft

INTeLeICU

InTouch Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

SOC Telemed

UPMC Italy

Apollo Telehealth Services