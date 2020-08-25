Leukemia Therapeutics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Global "Leukemia Therapeutics Market" Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Leukemia Therapeutics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Leukemia Therapeutics Market:

Biogen Idec Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Cephalon Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd

Genzyme Corporation

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Sa

The Global Leukemia Therapeutics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global leukemia therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market, due to increasing prevalence of leukemia and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Rise in Number of Leukemia Patients Worldwide

Leukemia is the eleventh most common cancer worldwide and in 2012, accounted for nearly 352,000 new cases. In 2014, an estimated 387,728 people were living with leukemia in the United States. Leukemia is common among children, however it often occurs in adults. Leukemia is marginally more common in men than in women. The number of new cases of leukemia was 13.7 per 100,000 men and women per year, based on cases from 2010 to 2014. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) is the most common form of leukemia, and it is estimated that the number of new cases recorded is around 1.7 per 100,000 men and women per year. Additionally, innovative therapies for leukemia treatment, rising investment in healthcare sectors, and high unmet need for curative cancer therapy are likely to drive the market growth.

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

Research is currently being conducted for the development of cancer therapeutics, particularly cancer vaccines and targeted therapy for leukemia. However, the entry of new anticancer treatments into clinical trials is restricted by the strict regulatory principles of drug safety and marketing. Regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, USA), European Medicines Agency (EMA, EU), Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (Japan), Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration (Australia), Health Canada (Canada), and regulatory authorities of other countries have strict regulations regarding the marketing of new drugs. This has greatly impacted the growth of the cancer therapeutics market. Additionally, the high cost of treatment is likely to impede the market growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is anticipated to register the highest share in 2017 in global leukemia therapeutics market. The development and availability of advanced therapeutics in the region and the rising expenditure toward healthcare is augmenting the market growth in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of leukemia, and growing market of generic drugs in the region.

Key Developments in the Leukemia Therapeutics Market:

August 2017: The Food and Drug Administration approved Kymriah, the first gene therapy treatment for leukemia.

