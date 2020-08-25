Smart Transportation Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global “Smart Transportation Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Smart Transportation in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Smart Transportation Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Smart Transportation Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Smart Transportation Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Smart Transportation Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Smart Transportation including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Smart Transportation Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Smart Transportation Market:-

Cisco Systems Inc.

AGT International

IBM Corporation

Logica (CMG)

Oracle Corporation

Hitachi Inc.

Schneider Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens Corporation

Orange Inc

ERTICO-ITS

GSM Association

The Global Smart Transportation market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The smart transportation market was valued at USD 67.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 189.28 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.68% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The ever increasing population of the world is leading to rapid urbanization leading to many problems, such as congestion and safety issues on the road. The need for sustainable solutions to counter these problems is gaining importance across the world. The emergence of cloud-based technologies and advances in Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Grid infrastructure (V2I) are making smart transportation a reality.

The report is segmented into advanced traveler information systems, advanced transportation management systems (ATMS), advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS), and advanced public transportation systems (APTS) on the basis of product types. The report is also segmented by application and region.

Rise in Urbanization, Megacities, and Population is the Major Market Driver

More than half the world’s urban population resides in Asia where some countries, like India and China, already have about a billion people living in the cities alone. The other regions with relatively high urban population are North America, Europe, and Africa. The growing urbanization is an indication of the rising complexities in the cities across the globe with transportation requirements being one of those issues. Resolving these complexities is one of the major challenges faced by the transportation market across these regions.

Technological innovations have brought about a major change in the way everything operates. The Internet of Things has made developing connected networks feasible in almost all major functioning sectors today. Integration of this transportation system has resolved most of the transportation-related complexities. The rising growth rate of megacities worldwide and multiple innovations taking place in the field of technology are expected to open up a number of opportunities in the smart transportation market.

Advanced Transportation Management Systems Expected To Hold Significant Market Share

The exponentially growing trend of connected cars devices and connected devices in other vehicles as well is driving the market on a large scale. Moreover, a rise of connected cars which are equipped with mechatronics, telematics, artificial intelligence, and other IoT features, which help to interact with various smart devices and vehicles, might boost the market of various integrated technological systems in the transportation sector. These connected features involve the exchange of real-time data that offers better comfort, security, entertainment, and safety for the end-user. Various automobile manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes, Ford, General Motors and others, are now offering IoT to ease the complexities in the transportation sector.

Europe Expected to Remain Market Leader

It is expected that approximately 233 million connected cars would be on the road by 2020, globally, and Europe is holds the majority of the percentage in the production of connected cars during the forecast period. The connected cars market is expected to increase by four times in 2020 compared to the current market state. These connected technologies in the automotive sector might boost the smart solutions market in the transportation sector.

Moreover, urban transportation is becoming an important pillar for a better quality of life of citizens in a city. Currently, in most of the cities in Europe, private and public road transportations are the vital mode of commuting. However, the lack of safety and the quality of the public transportation as well as the poor traffic management in overcrowded road network, the rise of theft, increase in parking issues, etc., are boosting the market for smart highways which, in turn, is boosting the smart transportation market

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886084

The global Smart Transportation market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Smart Transportation Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Smart Transportation Market:

January 2018: Ericsson will provide its Connected Urban Transport solution for the City of Dallas’ Advanced Traffic Management System. The solution is designed to ease traffic congestion by the use of an interface to automate and facilitate systems monitoring, performance monitoring, management, and maintenance, with the ability to share data across cities and countries. The solution is expected to allow the City of Dallas to expand its knowledge about traffic issues and assist with operational decision making to improve traffic flow.

The m Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886084 This Smart Transportation Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Smart Transportation? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Smart Transportation Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Smart Transportation Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Smart Transportation Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Smart Transportation Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Smart Transportation Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Smart Transportation Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Smart Transportation Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Smart Transportation Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Smart Transportation Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Smart Transportation Industry? Reasons to Purchase This Report

Current and future Smart Transportation Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Identifying the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players