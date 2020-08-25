Hybrid Composites Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Hybrid Composites Market:-

Toray Composite Materials America

Inc-RTP Company-Hexcel Corporation-LANXESS Corporation-PlastiComp

Inc.-PolyOne Corporation

The Global Hybrid Composites market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Hybrid Composites Market is estimated to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Hybrid composites are materials made by combining two or more different type of fibers in a common matrix, which offers a range of properties facilitating their use in many engineering fields where high mechanical properties are required. Their growth is driven by the growing application sectors, involving automotive & transportation, building & construction, aeronautical and marine industries amongst others.

Better properties than traditional Composites

Hybrid composites provide superior properties of tensile modulus, compressive strength and impact strength which cannot be realized in traditional composite materials. In recent times hybrid composites have been established as highly efficient, high performance structural materials and the demand for their use is increasing rapidly. Hybrid composites are usually used when a combination of properties of different types of fibers have to be achieved, or when longitudinal as well as lateral mechanical performances are required. The investigation of the novel applications of hybrid composites has been of deep interest to the researchers for many years as evident from reports. This paper presents a review of the current status of hybrid composite materials technology, in terms of materials available and properties, and an outline of some of the trends, obvious and speculative, with emphasis on various applications including some details of smart hybrid composites.

Carbon-fiber/Glass-fiber hybrid enjoys the largest usage share in the Hybrid Composites Market

Hybrid carbon fiber/glass fiber material is a lightweight and high-strength alternative for traditional fiberglass and metal applications in the automotive & transportation, building & construction and other industrial markets. The hybrid material offers the performance benefits of carbon fiber at a cost similar to high-performance fiberglass. Users can get up to 90% of carbon’s benefits at a cost much lower than what they would have to incur in case of using carbon fiber. Parts made out of these hybrid composites provide a high strength to weight ratio and are devoid of corrosion. These have extended service life requiring less maintenance. Their high specific properties meet the needs of applications that lay utmost importance on safety and strength.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strongest Growth Rate in Hybrid Composites Market

The infrastructure industry in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a healthy rate in recent times. Hence, the region is estimated to witness tremendous growth rate over the assessment period in the Cement Board market. The largest revenue segment is construction followed by furniture. The Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing high investments in residential and commercial construction, especially in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea and in developing economies such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. All of these factors will be supported by the ever-increasing population in the region, urbanization and their increasing purchasing power. Regulations related to VOC emissions are currently being implemented in many regions of Asia-Pacific, and this might also drive the usage of cement boards such as fiber cement board (FCB) and cement bonded particleboard (CBPB).

January 2018: HardieBacker Cement Board by James Hardie Building Products Inc. was selected as the most preferred brand of backer board for floor and wall tile by installation contractors nationwide, earning the CLEARselect award based on the 2017 Tile and Stone Installation Study.

March 2017: James Hardie Building Products Inc., launched Aspyre Collection of cement boards, which will help architects and builders achieve a design vision across the spectrum of architectural styles, from traditional to contemporary and modern.

