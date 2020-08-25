Ready To Drink Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Research, Share, Trend, Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2024 Research Report

The Global Ready To Drink market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

Ready to drink (RTD) tea is an alternative for carbonated drink and is gaining popularity globally due to busy lifestyle and rising preference for convenience beverages. They are sold in a packaged form, which is ready to consume. The global ready to drink market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand from all age groups and rising income in developing countries are major drivers for growth of the segment. The growing health awareness is another major factor driving the ready to drink market. The only constraint that needs to be addressed is the rising cost of raw material. The product offers specific condition offerings along with targeting the new consumers. Continuous innovations and targeting new consumer will help the manufacturers to gain profits out of this segment. The emerging smart advertising, strong positioning, marketing, and rising functionalities, such as black, oolong, green tea is another reason why this market is growing faster.

Market Segmentation

Ready-To-Drink RTD) market is segmented by the product type into ready to drink bottled or canned tea, coffee, flavored milk, and packaged fruit juices. Energy drinks (Sports nutrient, highly nutrient water, yogurt drinks, alcopops, and ready-made alcohol cocktails) are all examples of ready to drinks beverages. By the packaging market is segmented into bottles (glass & pets), canned, pouches, stick packs, and tetra packs. According to geography, global RTD market is segmented in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific holds majority shares in the market, which is followed by Europe. North America market is projected to increase due to its rising health awareness and busy lifestyle. And the growth is also observed due to the shift of consumers from the soft drinks and bottled water understanding the bad effects of the carbonated drinks.

Key Developments

• April 2017 – Abbott announced the introduction of two new products to help people consume the proper nutrition as they prepare for and recover from surgery.

Major Players – ABBOTT NUTRITION, AJINOMOTO GENERAL FOODS INC., ARLA FOODS, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD., CHAMPION NUTRITION INC., DR. PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP, GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD., GREEN MOUNTAIN COFFEE ROASTERS, KILL CLIFF INC., KIRIN HOLDINGS CO. LTD., LOTTE CHILSUNG BEVERAGE CO., MONSTER BEVERAGE CO., PEPSICO INC., POKKA GROUP, among others.

The global Ready To Drink market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Ready To Drink Market:

