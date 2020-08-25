Agricultural Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Deere & Company (John Deere)

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS

Mahindra Tractors

Kubota Corporation

Highway Equipment (New Leader)

Kuhn Group

Lanco Equipment

Amazone Ltd.

Yanmar Company Limited

The Global Agricultural Planting and Fertilizing Machinery market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Global agricultural planting and fertilizing machinery market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Europe is likely to grow at a faster CAGR, due to its increasing orders for agricultural machineries from domestic as well as international.

Recovery in Europe Agricultural Machinery Market

According to the European Committee of Farm Machinery Manufacturer’s Associations (CEMA), in 2017, Europe (EU) agricultural machinery market has seen growth of 4% from 2016 and also anticipates to see the growing trend during the forecast period. Therefore, EU is likely to see potential growth for planting and fertilizing machineries in the coming five years, owing to the growing factors like improving agricultural productivity through mechanization and labor shortage.

However, North America is likely to cover a major share in the planting and fertilizing machinery markets compared to Europe during forecast period, owing to the high land mass and extensive, large-scale farming practices.

Increasing Precision Farming

After the inclusion of tractors and combine harvesters in farm mechanization, spreaders and seed drills machineries have further mechanized tasks like soil fertilization and crop planting respectively. While tractors and combine harvesters are commonplace across the globe, planting, and fertilizing machinery will further reduce manual intervention in agriculture. Apart from increasing efficiency, mechanization in fertilization and planting also increase precision.

Technological innovation and precision farming are some of the areas that can be exploited for future opportunities. Besides a huge scope of development, the major constraints the sector is facing are low commodity prices and expensive machineries resulted in less affordability of machineries from farmers. These factors affect the growth of the agriculture sector; thus, affecting the growth of the planting and fertilizing machinery market.

January 2017: Kubota Corporation has launched new autonomous rice transplanter which automatically plant seeds in eight rows at a one go and is expected to attract large size farmers in the future.

