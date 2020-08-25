Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global "Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market" Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Non – Alcoholic Beverage in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market:-

Attitude Drinks

Berry Blendz

Biotta Inc.

Kraft Foods

Coca Cola Company

California Concentrate Company

Cutrale Citrus Juices USA Inc.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Danone

David Berryman Limited

The Global Non – Alcoholic Beverage market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Insights

The global non-alcoholic beverage market is recording a CAGR of 4.7% during 2018-2023. It is estimated to generate a revenue of USD 1189.10 billion in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is displaying the highest growth among all other regions, owing to the increased availability of packaged cola drink based products in the remote regions. The innovative marketing strategies being introduced by major vendors is also driving the market growth.

Market Dynamics

Health and wellness awareness is a trend which has significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in recent years. Not only does the increased focus on health and wellness cause consumers to make replacement choices (replacing “bad-for-you” beverages with “good-for-you/healthy” choices), but it also creates new purchasing occasions through preventative/functional beverages and meal replacements. Consumers are increasingly looking to beverages to play new roles in their diets and health routines. Drinkable breakfasts and beverages as snacks are fueled by consumer interest in nutrition and performance drinks that act as meal replacements and guilt-free snacks. Non-alcoholic Industry leaders should expect consumers in 2018 to demand beverages that are of improved quality and innovative, whether for refreshment, satiety, energy, immunity boosting, sleep aid, blood sugar management, or a host of other functional benefits now associated with these multifunctional power beverages.

Market Segmentation

The global energy & sports drinks market is expected to reach USD 95.52 billion by 2023 with a CAGR 5.2% over the forecast period. The promise of a convenient, on-the-go caffeinated beverage, along with more flavor choices and natural ingredients, continues to drive the energy drinks market. Consumers use sports drinks to replenish water and electrolytes lost through sweating after activity. Sports drinks often contain carbohydrates in the form of sugar, as well as electrolytes and minerals and sometimes protein, vitamins or caffeine. They come in different flavors. These beverages are majorly consumed by athletes as these help in replenishing energy.

Fresh fruit flavors such as kiwi, tropical fruit and cherry are addressing consumer current flavor preferences. Red Bull has addressed these and other flavor trends through its Edition lineup and continue to leave a mark on the category. The traditional target market for sports drinks has been active young adult males, who believe that sports drinks give them a competitive advantage. Only in the last five years have sports drinks taken on a wider target that includes women and recreational athletes.

Regional Analysis

The North American non-alcoholic beverage market recorded strong growth rate in recent years. Large, multinational players like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo dominate the global non-alcoholic market. These players, together generate more than 40% of the total market sales in value, wield significant power and benefit from scale economies, strong brands, and a diverse range of products. Private labels also greatly influence the environment. The Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic beverage industry is growing at a robust and highest possible rates, surpassing the developed regions like Western Europe and North America.

Major players – ATTITUDE DRINKS, BERRY BLENDZ, BIOTTA INC., KRAFT FOODS, COCA COLA COMPANY, CALIFORNIA CONCENTRATE COMPANY, CUTRALE CITRUS JUICES USA INC., DR. PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, DANONE, DAVID BERRYMAN LIMITED, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Non – Alcoholic Beverage market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Non – Alcoholic Beverage Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Non – Alcoholic Beverage Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Non – Alcoholic Beverage Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Non – Alcoholic Beverage Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

