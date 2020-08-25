COVID-19 Update: Global Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: ABB, Emerson, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process industry. Growth of the overall Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

ABB

Emerson

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Omron

GE Automation. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process market is segmented into

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)Market segmentation, Based on Application Manufacturing Execution Systems in Process market is segmented into

Chemicals

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Power