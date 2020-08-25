Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:-

Landis+Gyr Group Ag

Elster Group Gmbh (Honeywell Intenational Inc)

Hexing Electric Company Ltd

Aclara Technologies Llc.

Arad Group

Silver Spring Networks (Itron Inc.)

Nsoft SA

Schneider Electric Se

Sensus USD Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Trilliant Inc.

The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The rising pressure on conserving resources, government regulations regarding the usage of water, electricity, and gas, coupled with the advancements in metering technologies, are anticipated to buoy the adoption rate of advanced metering infrastructure during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). However, the lack of capital investments for infrastructure installation and lack of ROI on these installations are expected to hinder the market growth.

Growing Demand for Billing Accuracy and Customer Convenience

AMIs boost a utility’s ability to accurately and timely bill customers for the amount of water used. The remote read capability, provided by the AMIs smart meters, allows shorter intervals between billing reads, creating a more continuous flow of capital or better business planning in understanding future revenue streams. The upgrade to an integrated approach yields an accurate billing process, which, in turn, increases the utility revenue. Smart meters also cut labor costs with their advanced reading process. Most of the smart water meters consist of a radio transmitter that allows crews to receive meter information by traveling by a house or building. Also, with the sophistication of a smart metering data management system, customers can use Internet access to create tables and charts to help them analyze their resource consumptions. It also enables them to compare their resource usage with their neighbor’s average or their past water usage.

Water Meters to Play a Significant Role in the AMI Market

With the increasing pressure on water utilities, due to the growing demand, increasing water stress, rising energy prices, and aging water systems, the smart water network solutions have emerged with significant benefits by combining advanced metering technology, software, and effective communications systems. The critical need for optimized consumption of water in water-scarce areas is driving the deployment of AMIs. For instance, according to a report by the World Water Development, 480 million people in Asia alone are expected to face water scarcity in the near future.

Currently, the water and wastewater industries are undergoing the process of transformation, through the use of ICT and near real-time data generation. The focus is to increase operational and management efficiencies, in order to reduce expenditures and carbon footprints through adopting AMIs. An increased number of utilities are integrating advanced ICT solutions into their operations. Moreover, with the deployment of AMIs helping to identify and reduce leakages and non-revenue water, the market is expected to grow exceptionally over the forecast period.

Europe to Hold a Major Market Share

Although, over the last few decades, the population growth in Europe was minimal, the number of single households continued to witness a steep rise, thus creating a significant spike in the demand of water. This factor, coupled with the climate change, is putting pressure on the water resources. The United Kingdom has been one of the forerunners in the terms of promoting the adoption of integrated solutions for smart metering. Thames Water Utilities Limited, one of the leading vendors, has started offering free home visits to help customers save water, energy, and finances. On the other hand, the Federal Council of Germany permitted the implementation of a new law to support the country’s nationwide rollout of smart meters. The new policy is based on the EU legislative Third Internal Market Package, which states that all the EU member states should equip 80% of their consumers with smart meters by 2020. Furthermore, consumers are considering this modern technology to help borough residents take complete control of resources through AMIs. These factors have been instrumental in driving the adoption rate of AMIs in the region.

