Wellness Supplement Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Wellness Supplement Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Wellness Supplement in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Wellness Supplement Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Wellness Supplement Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Wellness Supplement Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Wellness Supplement Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Wellness Supplement including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Wellness Supplement Market:-

Abbott Laboratories

Amway

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Glanbia PLC

GNC Holdings

Inc.

Herbalife Ltd

NBTY

Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

NU Skin Enterprises

Inc.

Otsuka Holdings Co.

Ltd

The Global Wellness Supplement market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global wellness supplement market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018—2023. North America dominates the global market due to an increasing focus on healthy lifestyle.

Increasing Focus on Healthy Lifestyle

In recent years, health and wellness have elevated as important aspects for many consumers, due to various factors, including rising healthcare costs and expanding geriatric population. According to the World Bank, United States healthcare costs will amount to 20% of its GDP by 2025. As Americans are living longer, chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, etc., are also on the rise, prompting a focus on healthy lifestyle. According to the United States’ Census Bureau, between 2012–2050, the country will experience considerable growth in its older population, which will drive the market.

Additionally, rising awareness about wellness supplements, shifting from reactive to proactive and predictive care, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies are also fueling the growth of wellness supplement market.

High Cost Associated with Wellness Supplements

The high cost associated with the manufacturing of supplements is restraining the market. According to the Council for Responsible Nutrition, it has been estimated that 11% adults took protein supplements in 2016, which is very low as it should be included in the daily diet. Most of the people cannot afford it due to the high cost.

Additionally, strict regulatory policies by various countries is also restraining the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the wellness supplement market, followed by Europe. Factors such as rising geriatric population, growing awareness, and acceptance of wellness products, increasing disposable income, and presence of major players in the region are propelling the wellness supplement market.

Key Developments in the Wellness Supplement Market:

February 2018: An agreement was signed between Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) and Cargill to launch a joint venture for providing soybean meal and oil for customers in Egypt.

February 2018: An agreement was signed between Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) and Cargill to launch a joint venture for providing soybean meal and oil for customers in Egypt.

September 2017: Archer Daniels Midlands Company (ADM) is collaborating with Mayo Clinic for personalized nutrition products.

