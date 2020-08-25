Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coatings Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – 360 Market Updates

The Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coatings market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) coatings market is expected to register a moderate growth rate during the forecast period (2018–2023). High performance properties, coupled with rising acceptance, and capacity expansions of chemical & refining industries in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Growing Infrastructure and Industrialization in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific provides lucrative market conditions for chemical processing, food, electrical & electronics, construction, and defense industries. PVDF coatings, are extremely chemical resistant and particularly used in chemical processing industries, which are forecasted to experience an enormous growth in the region. Proliferate commissioning and expansion of production units, increased strategic acquisitions, and partnerships among the major industry players for procuring global presence, due to favorable geographical conditions, and the growing consumer demand are the main drivers behind the ongoing industrialization in Asia-Pacific. Such trends are likely to increase the consumption demand for PVDF coatings.

Construction – One of the Prominent End-user Industry

PVDF coatings are commonly used for roofing in the construction industry. These coatings are a resin-based coating system. They are extensively used when a robust coating is needed on the exteriors to resist weathering, chalking, fading, and UV rays, while offering exceptional protection to the building structures. These type of fluoropolymer coatings are mainly applied on metal roofs, garage doors, and wall panels or spray applied to formed aluminum extrusions on curtain walls, aluminum window and door framing, gutters, soffits, and sunshade. The increase in the construction activity in Asia-Pacific in turn, is expected to increase the usage of PVDF coatings in the construction industry to a major extent.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Coatings Market

Asia-Pacific accounted the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2017, with China dominating the market. Some of the major reasons for the domination of the Chinese market include expansion of chemical processing sites in China from the leading chemical producers in the world, such as SINOPEC and CNCP. Apart from these factors, the growing infrastructure industry in countries, such as India and Japan also acts as drivers for the market. Moreover, the infrastructure spending budget allocated in India for 2017-2018 stands at USD 61.48 billion. Such positive factors are expected to drive the market for PVDF coatings during the forecast period.

PVDF Coatings Market Major Players:

BASF SE.

Akzonobel NV.

KECO Coatings.

PPG Industries Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Valspar

Arkema Inc.

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coatings market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coatings Market: in the PVDF Coatings Market

January 2018: Arkema Inc. has announced to present its innovative line of product Kynar Aquatec® PVDF latex solutions for high-performance roof coating systems at the International Roofing Expo, which is to be held on February 6-8, 2018, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

