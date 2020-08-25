Feed Testing Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

The Global Feed Testing market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

Owing to the rising awareness for meat safety across the world, the global feed testing market has been in high demand. The regulatory bodies have been implementing several feed testing regulations to manufacture safe feed of high quality, using good manufacturing practices (GMP), good agriculture practices (GAP), and hazard analysis critical control point (HACCP) systems.

The majorly used feed substances like cereals are easily prone to fungal growth, owing to high moisture levels. Thus, the mycotoxin testing segment holds the major share in the feed testing market. Mold, yeast, vomitoxin counts, mold identification, and enterobacteria counts are gaining popularity in the feed testing market. Owing to the strict government regulations, North America has the major share in the feed testing market, followed by Europe.

Europe also has a sizeable market and a good number of firms in feed testing. Western Europe, with its highly aware consumers, is a good market for feed testing. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market globally.

Disease Outbreaks Driving the Market for Feed Testing

The outbreak of livestock diseases is related to the livestock feed. The use of quality feed is proven to increase the immunity and health of the livestock, thus, helping to fight diseases. Quality feed is beneficial in countering the effects of unhygienic conditions, parasitic outbreaks, overcrowding of animals, use of antibiotics, etc. Moreover, concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO) are making disease outbreaks easier. The meat obtained from infected animals falls under the category of meat that is unfit for consumption, as it acts as a carrier of deadly pathogens. The outbreak of most of the food contamination-related deaths in the last decade was as a result of contaminated meat consumption.

These incidents have gained the attention of feed producers to produce quality products to improve livestock health, performance, and obtain high quality and safe meat. The implementation of strict regulations, by the governments, to avoid disease outbreaks among animals expands the market further. Regulatory bodies, such as, the FDA, FAO, USDA and Europe in the North American and EU regions have made feed testing necessary before marketing.

Approval of Feed Testing Kits in US

In August 2017, AgraStrip® Total Fumonisin WATEX® tests had been approved by US Department of Agriculture’s Grain Inspection and The Packers & Stockyards Administration (GIPSA), for official testing of total fumonisin in feed in the US national grain inspection system. The kits, developed by Romer Lab, are a breakthrough technology in ready-to-use lateral flow devices (LFD) for on-site testing. The kits are available for aflatoxins (B1, B2, G1, and G2), deoxynivalenol, zearalenone, and fumonisins (B1, B2, B3) and allow a rapid analysis of a wide range of animal feed samples in an assay time of only three minutes.

Key Developments in the Feed Testing Market:

March 2018: Chr. Hansen to introduce real-time feed analysis

