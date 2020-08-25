Lightweight Material Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024
Global “Lightweight Material Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Lightweight Material in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Lightweight Material Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Lightweight Material Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.
Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Lightweight Material Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Lightweight Material Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Lightweight Material including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.
List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Lightweight Material Market:-
- Arcelormittal SA
- Alcoa Inc.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
- PPG Industries
- Inc.
- Toray Industries
- Inc.
- Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.
- Hexcel Corporation
- Novelis Inc.
- Owens Corning
- Styron LLC
- Thyssenkrupp Ag
- Titanium Metals Corporation
- US Magnesium LLC
- Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation
The Global Lightweight Material market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global lightweight material market is expected to register a moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America accounted for the largest market in 2017, owing to the large Magnesium reserves in the region. Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to be among the fast-growing regions during the forecast period.
Rising Demand for Polycarbonate
The demand for polycarbonate is growing over the forecast period, owing to the properties, such as amorphous, ductile and transparent polymer, as well as UV resistance and chemical resistance, which makes it suitable for a variety of applications. Polycarbonate is used in automotive sector for tail, back-up, and fog lights, along with aesthetically appealing components. Hence, the growing demand for polycarbonate is driving the demand for lightweight materials during the forecast period.
Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry
Automotive is expected to be the largest market for lightweight materials due to the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility. Lightweight materials offer manufacturers the advantages of design flexibility and comparable strength of steel, which help in reducing the overall weight and controlling greenhouse gasses emissions. Furthermore, factors, such as corrosion resistance, high strength, stiffness and aesthetic appearance properties, are expected to positively influence the demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Hence, the lightweight materials market is expected to grow over the forecast period.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America accounted for the largest market for lightweight materials during the forecast period. North America is witnessing a huge demand for lightweight automobiles, driven by the growing consumer preference for high-quality, fuel-efficient automobiles. Therefore, the utilization of lightweight materials for manufacturing automobiles is rapidly increasing in the region. In addition with this, the growing aerospace industry in the region is also boosting the demand for lightweight materials in North America. Hence, the lightweight materials market is expected to grow at a high rate in the region during the forecast period.
Major Players: Owens Corning, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, U.S. Magnesium LLC, Arcelormittal, and Titanium Metals Corporation, amongst others.
The global Lightweight Material market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
Finally, the report Global Lightweight Material Market 2020 describes the Lightweight Material industry expansion game plan, the Lightweight Material industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.
