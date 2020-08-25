Rice Seed Treatment Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Rice Seed Treatment Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Rice Seed Treatment in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Rice Seed Treatment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Rice Seed Treatment Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Rice Seed Treatment Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Rice Seed Treatment Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Rice Seed Treatment including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd) (Israel)

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

BioWorks Inc (United States)

BrettYoung Limited (Canada)

Chemtura AgroSolutions (United States)

DuPont (United States)

INCOTEC Group BV (The Netherlands)

Verdesian

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Plant Health Care (United Kingdom)

Syngenta International AG (Switzerland)

Valent USA Corporation (United States)

The Global Rice Seed Treatment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global Rice seed treatment market has been estimated to cross USD 261.1 million in 2016. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America is the largest consumer of seed treatment products for Rice, with an estimated share of just over 35% in 2015. However, demand for seed treatment in Rice is likely to be the fastest growing in Asia-Pacific, with a forecast 2018-2023 compounded annual rate of 11%.

Increasing demand and adoption of high quality seeds drives the market

With higher regulatory issues relating to fumigation and foliar application of pesticides, seed treatment is being increasingly considered by farmers as a mode to protect high investments made on good quality seeds. Owing to the increasing demand of high-quality seeds with desirable agronomic traits, the cost of seeds is increasing. Both companies and farmers are ready to spend extra for seed treatment solutions to save costly high-quality seeds. The chemical seed treatment usage has increased from 5,391.35 tons of active ingredients in 2008 to 9,623.25 tons of active ingredients in 2013.

The introduction of GM seeds added high value to seeds, with the cost of seeds being high and sometimes being twice as much as that of non-GM seeds. Earlier, a growth percentage of 85% was expected by farmers as some of the seeds would rot or be destroyed by insects. With changing trends and 100% seed emergence expectation by growers even in unfavorable conditions, treatment of seed has become a necessity. Top players in the market are constantly focusing on the development of superior quality seeds through modern breeding techniques, thereby increasing the cost of the seeds.

Key Developments in the Rice Seed Treatment Market:

February 2017, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. and Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. (Groundwork) announced successful seed treatment field trials of the world’s first all-biological comprehensive seed treatment.

February 2017, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. and Groundwork BioAg, Ltd. (Groundwork) announced successful seed treatment field trials of the world's first all-biological comprehensive seed treatment.

