Fortified Wine Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global “Fortified Wine Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Fortified Wine in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Fortified Wine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Fortified Wine Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Fortified Wine Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Fortified Wine Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Fortified Wine including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Fortified Wine Market:-

BACARDÍ

E. & J

Gallo Winery

The Wine Group

Anchor Brewers & Distillers

Atsby Vermouth

Imbue Cellars

Symington

Sogrape Vinhos

McWilliam’s Wines

EMILIO LUSTAU

González Byass

The Global Fortified Wine market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insight

The fortified wine market is expected to attain a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2018–2023) owing to the growing demand for new and innovative flavors and the premiumization associated with fortified wine. Fortified wine is a wine to which a distilled spirit, usually brandy, is added. The zealous class of younger populations is aspiring for innovation from the fortified wine industry, and due to this demand for new flavors, high-quality brands have led to more and more innovation in fortified wines.

Market Dynamics

The market of fortified wine is increasingly driven by growing demand for product innovations in terms of new flavor varieties. The rapidly evolving tastes and preferences have led to the emergence of new and exotic flavors of fortified wine. In fact, after the legalization of marijuana in many states of the United States, many fortified wines are being launched infused with marijuana. Premiumization is also expected to further fuel the growth of the fortified wine market as consumer perception regarding the premium fortified wines is both positive as well as promising. The premiumisation associated with fortified wine is also evident in developing regions due to emergence of the aspirational middle class segment. However, the higher tax duties imposed on fortified wines in certain developed markets have led to decline in their overall sales. Thus, the unfavorable tax system acts as a primary constraint for the market.

Market Segmentation

The market for fortified wine is segmented based on product type, packaging type, distribution, and geography. Based on product type, the market is further categorized into port wine, vermouth, sherry, and others. The report also contains a distinct segmentation of packaging materials used for fortified wines. The distribution channel segment includes on-trade, supermarkets & hypermarkets, speciality stores, and others.

On-trade distribution includes pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants where fortified wines witness higher sales as compared to other distribution segments. However, there has been growing demands of fortified wines in supermarkets & hypermarkets, owing to the emerging trend of household consumption.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster than other regions in the foreseeable future, especially to the rising demands from countries, like Malaysia, India, and other Southeast Asian countries, where tourism and hospitality sectors are set to achieve exponential growth rates.

The European market of fortified wine has long achieved its maturation stage, and the key players are seeking radical innovation in terms of more exotic flavor profiles and packaging systems in order to retain the sustainable market share.

Key Developments

• January 2018 – UK-based WHITE CASTLE VINEYARD has recently launched ‘FIRST FORTIFIED WINE’ IN WALES, with an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 19%.

• December 2018 – California-based winery Rebel Coast Winery has recently launched first-ever alcohol-free, cannabis-infused wine.

The major players include – BACARDÍ, E. & J, GALLO WINERY, THE WINE GROUP, ANCHOR BREWERS & DISTILLERS, ATSBY VERMOUTH, IMBUE CELLARS, SYMINGTON, SOGRAPE VINHOS, MCWILLIAM’S WINES, EMILIO LUSTAU, GONZÁLEZ BYASS, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Fortified Wine market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Fortified Wine Market:

