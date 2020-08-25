IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2024

Global "IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market" Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Ericsson AB

Oracle Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent SA

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Bradford Networks Inc.

Ascom Holdings AG

Allot Communication

The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. With the development of All-IP-based mobile networks, traditional telecom carriers are facing diverse challenges. Due to the fierce competition in the market, the user base increases at a sluggish pace and the baseline of the rate is destroyed repeatedly. Emerging free services, such as IM, also replace voice services that many operators have been relying on, thus resulting in constant decline in profitability. In addition, the deployment of new services is expensive in the traditional network structure, which also leads to lower service update and difficulty in attracting new users to form new, profitable growth. Therefore, operators face problems, such as exploding labor requirements, difficult interconnection, and O&M cost pressure, during network transformation.

As the recognized core network architecture for the next-generation fixed and mobile convergence (FMC), IMS is independent of access, open to applications, rich in services, and easy to maintain and deploy. Hence, IMS can address the preceding challenges confronted with operators. However, traditional operators lack experience in network building and deployment. Therefore, IMS integration service can expertly meet customer needs. IMS integration is an E2E solution that covers the entire process, right from network planning, network design, terminal integration, billing integration, service integration, and OSS integration in the earlier stage, until network deployment in the middle stage, to the interfacing test, network swap, and service NE customization in the later stages, in addition to network performance management (NPM), network optimization, and managed services in the O&M stage. These address customized network evolution in various stages during IMS deployment. IMS integration service is customizable according to customer needs and can be combined with IMS evolution and existing architecture resources.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

The IP multimedia subsystems (IMS) architecture is an outline for the construction of next-generation IP services infrastructure. Accordingly, IMS is vital to telecom infrastructure and service delivery vendors in North America. Mobile and fixed service operators across the North American region are facing competitive challenges that require service creation and operation efficiencies that an IMS-based infrastructure offers. In addition, IMS services are enabling devices, such as smartphones and laptops, to access services through various networks, such as cellular, broadband, Wi-Fi, and others.

In accordance with the rising use of smartphones in the US, individuals are using multimedia applications to improve their communications. These applications allow users to benefit from services, such as multimedia conferencing, instant messaging (IM), push-to-talk (PTT), and other services, along with maintaining the quality of services without increasing costs. IMS was also accepted into ETSI, as a part of the Telecommunications and Internet converged Services and Protocols for Advanced Networking (TISPAN) curriculum. Other regional groups, such as ATIS in North America, are featuring IMS prominently in the fixed line space and in the mobile arena. The above-mentioned trends, coupled with the increasing competition in the field of IP communication services, are driving the growth of the regional IMS services market.

Key Developments in the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Services Market:

February 2017 – Tech Mahindra partnered with Oracle Communications, to deliver an end-to-end VoLTE-as-a-Managed-Service solution, based on Oracle’s IMS core and signaling products. The solution is designed to facilitate operators with the ability to achieve a faster time to market with VoLTE services, greater network efficiency, and increased voice quality, while significantly reducing complexity and cost.

February 2017 -Spark New Zealand chose Swedish telecoms vendor Ericsson to assist delivery of its next-gen fully digital voice network technology. The new solution, IMS, brings Spark’s core networks together into a unified and modern platform, providing more reliability, diversity, and scalability.

