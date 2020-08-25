Dual Carbon Battery Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

Power Japan Plus

Dual carbon batteries are batteries that have both the anode and cathode made of carbon. These batteries get charged roughly twenty times faster and last longer, as compared to high-end lithium-ion batteries, thus offering a significant advantage that can be used in multiple applications. In 2014, a Japanese company named Power Plus Japan (PJP) became the first company to commercialize its production. The company is marketing its batteries using the name Ryden.

Growing Electric Vehicle Adoption – An Upcoming Market Opportunity

Dual carbon battery can be charged at a relatively faster rate than lithium-ion batteries, and dual carbon battery has the potential to be implemented in EVs. The market is likely to be driven by the growing adaptation of EVs, as EVs offer a clean alternative to vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE). In 2016, new registrations of electric cars hit a new record, with worldwide sales of over 750 thousand. Furthermore, the global electric car stock crossed two million vehicles in 2016, after crossing the one million threshold in 2015. The growth was primarily led by the United States and until 2015, the country accounted for the largest chunk of the global electric car stock. In 2016, China had the largest electric car stock across the globe, with about one-thirds of the global total. China also has a position among the global leaders in the electrification of other transport modes, as the country has more than 200 million electric two wheelers, 3-4 million low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs), and more than 300 thousand electric buses. In the near future, dual carbon battery has a potential to be adapted as a power source in EVs, and as the EV adoption has been increasing, the dual carbon battery market has an upcoming opportunity.

Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

Due to increased electrification activities in the region, the Asia-Pacific battery market is expected to register significant growth over the coming decade. Dual carbon batteries have not yet penetrated the market at a significant level. The regional battery market is likely to be driven by developments in the electronics, manufacturing, power generation, communication, and information industries, in countries, such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

January 2018: Power Japan Plus Inc. (PJP) and Teikyo University (Teikyo), a private university in Tokyo, entered a joint experiment, aiming the creation of a low-carbon campus. The agreement consists of a dual carbon battery, Ryden, developed and commercialized to augment renewable energy adaptation.

