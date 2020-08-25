Pet Food Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024
The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Scope of the Report:
The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).
Market Overview:
Pet Food Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Rising Trend of Pet Humanization
The shift in pet ‘ownership’ to ‘parenting’ has been a very crucial and defining trend in the pet food market, more so in the developed countries. Over a third of the households in the developed countries own a pet. Traditionally, pet owners fed their pet the leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, consumers are now becoming aware about that pet food and home-made food consist of separate nutritional elements, and that pets need to be fed a diverse range of food, as part of an adequate diet.
Buyers are looking for products, which are locally grown, or natural, or have digestive benefits. Hence, it is not a surprise that the sales of premium and specialized pet foods are higher than the sales of mid-priced products. Additionally, the pet humanization trend led to an increase in health consciousness and has generated demand for pet food free of sugars, grains, dyes, and other chemical additives.
North America Dominates the Pet Food Market
Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market. The market is driven by heavy influences from human nutrition, which is driving research to better and safer food for pets that have high nutritional and dietary benefits. Additionally, locally-sourced products and ethically-sourced products are propelling the market, due to the small manufacturers extending their presence in the domestic market.
According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet. The expenditure on pets in the country increased from 41.2% in 2007 to 69.4% in 2017.
Detailed TOC of Pet Food Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Animal Type
5.1.1 Dogs
5.1.2 Cats
5.1.3 Birds
5.1.4 Other Animal Types
5.2 Product Type
5.2.1 Dry Pet Foods
5.2.2 Wet Pet Foods
5.2.3 Veterinary Diets
5.2.4 Treats/Snacks
5.2.5 Organic Products
5.3 Ingredient Type
5.3.1 Animal-derived
5.3.2 Plant-derived
5.3.3 Cereals and Cereal Derivatives
5.3.4 Other Ingredient Types
5.4 Sales Channel
5.4.1 Specialized Pet Shops
5.4.2 Internet Sales
5.4.3 Hypermarkets
5.4.4 Other Sales Channels
5.5 Pricing Type
5.5.1 Economy Segment
5.5.2 Premium Segment
5.5.3 Super-premium Segment
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 US
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.1.3 Mexico
5.6.1.4 Rest of North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Germany
5.6.2.2 UK
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Italy
5.6.2.5 Spain
5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 Japan
5.6.3.3 India
5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Brazil
5.6.4.2 Argentina
5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Middle East and Africa
5.6.5.1 South Africa
5.6.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Mars Inc.
6.3.2 Nestle Purina Petcare
6.3.3 Nutriara Alimentos Ltda
6.3.4 InVivo NSA
6.3.5 Yamahisa Pet Care
6.3.6 J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)
6.3.7 Wellpet
6.3.8 Blue Buffalo
6.3.9 Diamond Pet Foods
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
