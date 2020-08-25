Pet Food Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Market Overview:

The global pet food market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 87.08 billion in 2019 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2019, North America is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 39.2% of the overall market.

– Pet food industry is one of those industries, which has been performing well, despite the economic downturn. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.

– According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 52.6% of the dogs and 57.6% of the cats in the United States are overweight or obese. This trend of rising obesity among pets mirrors human obesity patterns. As a result, the major players in the pet food market have started to follow human health trends, with foods to support weight loss.

– The major constraint identified in the growth of the global pet food market is the issue with the regulatory sys Pet Food Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Mars Inc.

Nestle Purina Petcare

Nutriara Alimentos Ltda

InVivo NSA

Yamahisa Pet Care

J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)

Wellpet

Blue Buffalo