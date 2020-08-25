Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Scope of the Report:

A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than traditional induction motors or motors with field windings, for certain high-efficiency applications, such as electric vehicles.

Market Overview:

The global permanent magnet motor market was valued at USD 31.03 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 52.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Permanent magnet motors have seen a significant rise in their adoption over the years, due to their high efficiency and throughput. This trend is expected to follow over the coming years, owing to product differentiation and innovations supported by market incumbents.

Due to lack of direct contact between stator and rotor, PMM has been identified to provide higher efficiency and speed, in comparison to conventional ACIM. Due to this, it is now being deployed in various end-user industries and by multiple companies, worldwide. Lower operating temperatures of PMM also reduce wear and tear, and minimize maintenance requirements, making it a suitable replacement for conventional motors. PMM motors have been integrated into different industries for years, owing to their extended bearing and insulation life, robust construction, and to enable a trouble-free operation in harsh environments.

The earth metals used in PMM are rare-earth magnets, like neodymium and samarium-cobalt magnets. These metals are considered to be incredibly strong with magnetic fields exceeding 1.4 tesla, when compared to 0.5 to 1.0 tesla for ferrite or ceramic magnets. Although, these rare-earth metals find applications in different products, the overall availability of rare-earth metals has been limited, due to their distinct geochemical properties. Permanent Magnet Motor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Franklin Electric Company Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

Autotrol Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Industrial Automation

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Aerotech Corporation

Crouzet Automatismes SAS

Buhler Motors GmbH

ABB Limited