Permanent Magnet Motor Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
“Permanent Magnet Motor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Permanent Magnet Motor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Permanent Magnet Motor Industry. Permanent Magnet Motor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Permanent Magnet Motor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
A permanent magnet motor is a type of brushless electric motor that uses permanent magnets rather than winding in the field. Permanent magnet motors are more efficient than traditional induction motors or motors with field windings, for certain high-efficiency applications, such as electric vehicles.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999410
Market Overview:
Permanent Magnet Motor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999410
Key Market Trends:
Energy Segment to Hold Significant Share
The two fastest-growing means of producing electricity are the solar and wind energy sectors. According to Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), 2016 was another strong year for the global wind industry, with annual installations reaching more than 50 GW. It did not match the record-breaking installations witnessed in 2015, when the annual market crossed the 60 GW mark for the first time.
In 2016, new investments in clean energy fell to USD 287.5 billion, 18% lower, when compared to the record investment of USD 348.5 billion, in 2015. According to BNEF, Asia-Pacific (specifically China) alone accounted for USD 135 billion or almost 47% of the total global investments in clean energy, during 2016.
The global production at the end of 2016 was 486.8 GW, representing a cumulative market growth of more than 12%. The 23.4 GW in new installations, in China, powered this growth. Overall, the global wind power industry installed 54.6 GW, in 2016.
North America to Witness Significant Growth
United States established a new renewable energy milestone in 2017. For the first time, wind and solar energy accounted for a significant portion of all electricity generation, with wind comprising 8%, and solar coming in at 2%. However, hydroelectric power still held the dominant share in the region.
In 2016, US wind installations totaled over 82 GW. Wind surpassed traditional hydropower generation to become the largest source of renewable electric power.
In Canada, around 700 MW of new wind capacity was installed, and with a total of 12 GW installed capacity, became the eighth-largest market, globally.
The increasing market demand spurred greater diversification within the sector in the United States, in 2016, with over 31 models on the market from 18 different brands, including the RE100 members, General Motors, and BMW. This is expected to boost the growth of the PMM market.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999410
Detailed TOC of Permanent Magnet Motor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Motor Efficiency Due to Permanent Magnets
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles
4.3.3 Rising Demand for Permanent Magnet Motor (PMM) in the Industrial Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Diminishing Availability of Rare-earth Metals
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Direct Current Motor
5.1.2 Alternating Current Motor
5.2 By Magnetic Material Type
5.2.1 Ferrite
5.2.2 Neodymium
5.2.3 Samarium Cobalt
5.2.4 Other Magnetic Material Types
5.3 By End-User Vertical
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 General Industrial
5.3.3 Energy
5.3.4 Water and Wastewater Management
5.3.5 Mining, and Oil and Gas
5.3.6 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation
6.1.2 Siemens AG
6.1.3 Franklin Electric Company Inc.
6.1.4 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
6.1.5 Baldor Electric Company Inc.
6.1.6 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.7 Ametek Inc.
6.1.8 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
6.1.9 Autotrol Corporation
6.1.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.11 Danaher Corporation
6.1.12 Emerson Industrial Automation
6.1.13 Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
6.1.14 Aerotech Corporation
6.1.15 Crouzet Automatismes SAS
6.1.16 Buhler Motors GmbH
6.1.17 ABB Limited
6.1.18 Nider Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Social Media Advertising Software Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Intramedullary Nails Market Size 2020 by Company Share, Product introduction, Products Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2026
Zirconium Oxide Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Behentrimonium Methosulfate Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026
Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
LED Grow Lights Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026