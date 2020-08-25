Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share
Peripheral Vascular Devices market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Peripheral Vascular Devices market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Vascular devices can be referred to as a medical device utilized in the case of catheterization post a cardiovascular surgery for the closure and achieving hemostasis in the artery.
Market Overview:
Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Atherectomy Devices are expected to dominate the overall market
The market on the basis of device type is segmented into peripheral vascular stents, peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters, peripheral transluminal angioplasty (PTA) guidewires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion (CTO) devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices, and inferior vena cava filters. The atherectomy devices segment is expected to dominate the overall market, owing to the increasing prevalence of atherosclerosis, rising obesity, lifestyle-related disorders, and hence, the growing adoption.
North America dominates the peripheral vascular devices market
North America dominated the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018 and is expected to grow in the future due to factors, such as the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region. Europe holds the second largest position in the market, which is followed by the APAC region.
Detailed TOC of Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Minimally-Invasive Procedures, Especially for Peripheral Arterial Disease
4.2.2 Increase in incidence of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)
4.2.3 Lifestyle Changes and Increase in Ageing Population
4.2.4 Technological Advancements have broadened the Range of Peripheral Vascular Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Delay in Marketing Approval for Peripheral Vascular Devices due to Stringent Regulations
4.3.2 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies for Peripheral Vascular Devices
4.3.3 Highly-Fragmented Market Leading To Peripheral Vascular Devices Price Erosion
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Device Type
5.1.1 Peripheral Vascular Stents
5.1.2 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters
5.1.3 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Guidewires
5.1.4 Atherectomy Devices
5.1.5 Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO) Devices
5.1.6 Aortic Stents
5.1.7 Synthetic Surgical Grafts
5.1.8 Embolic Protection Devices
5.1.9 Inferior Vena Cava Filters
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.4 Cook Group
6.1.5 Cordis Corporation
6.1.6 Edward Lifesciences
6.1.7 Medtronic PLC
6.1.8 Volcano Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
