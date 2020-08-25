Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share

Vascular devices can be referred to as a medical device utilized in the case of catheterization post a cardiovascular surgery for the closure and achieving hemostasis in the artery.

Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is caused by a narrowing or blocking of the blood vessels due to a plaque build-up. This condition can lead to tissue death, heart stroke, aneurysms, or kidney diseases, if left untreated. According to the National Institute of Health, one in every 20 American, who is over the age of 50, has PAD. It has been affecting eight to 12 million people in the United States, especially those over 50 years. As the population is growing, the prevalence of the disease is increasing, which could grow from 9.6 million to reach 19 million overall, globally by 2050. With the aging of the global population, it seems likely that PAD will be increasingly common in the future. Hence, the statistics show that the number of PAD is increasing at a faster pace, which is ultimately driving the market of peripheral arterial disease. Other factors, such as the rising demand for minimally-invasive procedures, especially for peripheral arterial disease, lifestyle changes, increase in aging population, and technological advancements have broadened the range of the peripheral vascular devices. Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

