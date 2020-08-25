Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

As per the , clinical trials conducted on children, for the R&D of new drugs, are called pediatric clinical trials. Due to the increasing awareness about pediatric medicine, the need to effectively tackle diseases in children, FDA supporting pediatric clinical trial research, and others, the global pediatric clinical trials market is growing. There are various factors that are restraining the market, which include the lack of infrastructure for pediatric clinical trials and ethical issues.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the pediatric clinical trials market include the rising awareness about pediatric medicine, shifting in-house clinical trials to CROs, and increasing burden of pediatric diseases, such as diabetes.

Over the last decade, the pharmaceutical industry has been gradually shifting from in-house clinical research to contract research organization (CRO). Until the end of the 20th century, the majority of pharmaceutical companies structured out and executed clinical trials on their own, in their premises. Only small companies with fewer resources (in terms of money, manpower, and minutes) outsourced their clinical research work to CROs. As time progressed, even big companies began outsourcing their work. Thus, the competitive landscape in the field of CROs has increased rapidly. An increasing number of CROs were added to the list, globally, providing reliable and effective offerings to companies. Due to the increase in the number of CROs, pharmaceutical companies started increasing their research practices. In the past few years, organizations, such as IQVIA, PAREXEL, PPD, and others, have gained the confidence of big pharmaceutical companies and are performing well. Pediatric clinical trials have also gained importance as a result of this shift, as companies can now conduct more clinical trials (including pediatrics that was left out before, owing to uncertain returns and lack of resources). The ease of outsourcing clinical trials is boosting the practice of pediatric clinical trials, and thereby, the market for the same. In the coming years, with the increasing importance of pediatric medicine, the market for pediatric clinical trials is expected to record steady growth. Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

