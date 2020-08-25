Maize/Corn Seed Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Maize/Corn Seed Market:

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours (DuPont)

Dow AgroSciences

Monsanto Company

Limagrain

Nuziveedu Seeds

CP Seed

DLF Trifolium

China National Seed

Pacific Seeds

Hefei Fengbao

ICI Seeds

Maize or corn (Zea Mays) is the third largest planted crop in the world after wheat and rice. The crop is mostly used and traded as a feed crop but it is also an important food crop. The crop is a versatile cereal crop grown in tropical, subtropical, and temperate regions of the world. The global maize/corn seed market was estimated to be nearly USD 24.48 billion in 2018. The global corn seed market is estimated to witness rapid growth in the forecast period of 2018-2023.

International Trade Scenario

International trade accounts for only 12 percent of world maize production. Global trade in maize has increased significantly over the past two decades, from 55 million tonnes to around 80 million tonnes, with the fastest expansion taking place in more recent years. The structure of the world maize market can be characterized as one with a high level of concentration in terms of exports but very low concentration on the import side. The main reason for this development is the fact that those countries which usually have significant maize surpluses for exports are relatively few in number, while those relying on international markets to meet their needs for domestic animal feeding purposes by importing maize (as a primary feed ingredient) are many. The United States is the world’s largest maize exporter which accounts for roughly 60 percent of the global share, down from over 70 percent a decade ago, followed by Argentina and China. Brazil, South Africa and Ukraine are among a few other countries which often have surpluses for exports.

North America dominates the Maize/Corn Seed Market

North America led by United States, has established itself as the most important region for global corn seed trade. Over the past decade, US maize/corn seed market has been growing in quantity and value. While US is the major corn seed exporter, Italy, Mexico, Canada, France, and Spain are the largest importers of U.S. corn seed. More than 90% of the corn seed market of the region is dominated with GM corn seeds.

Maize an Essential Ingredient in Animal Feed

Maize products as feed ingredients have also gained more importance over the past two decades mainly in response to rising demand from the livestock sector, which itself has undergone major structural changes; gaining efficiency through vertical integration with feeding becoming increasingly concentrated and feedlots largely controlled by the commercial sector rather than the farm. Improvements and innovations in maize milling process have helped to keep up with the industry’s increasing demand for more nutritious feed ingredients.

Key Developments in the Maize/Corn Seed Market:

