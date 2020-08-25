Patient Portal Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

As per the , the patient portal is a web-based access point that is connected with the electronic health records (EHR) systems and is focused on the patient’s access to health records. The patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. These allow patients to look into various data points. Some portals allow patients to check medical history data and view demographics.

The increasing growth of the patient portal market has been observed due to the adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and increasing demand for electronic health records (EHR) in the market. The current market is also growing as the government is undertaking various initiatives for the patient portals that generally focus on laying down the standards, regulations, and infrastructure for maintaining health records, which may lead to an increase in the demand for patient portal.

The increasing aging population and rise in chronic diseases are putting relentless pressure on the capacity and financial viability of healthcare systems. Healthcare technology, genomics, connected devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence are generating vast amounts of health data and insights, which are enabling healthcare providers to make better and faster diagnoses and more informed treatment decisions. These help in transforming the healthcare marketplace from a provider-driven ecosystem to a patient-centric ecosystem. Therefore increasing adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and providers is driving the growth of the patient portal market.

The growth of the patient portal market is also due to the increasing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of osteoarthritis disease. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and the introduction of innovative technologies for the treatment of osteoarthritis are found to be the primary factors that are expected to be responsible for the growth of the patient portal market during the forecast period.

The market is also experiencing growth as a result of the increase in demand for EHR (electronic health records), as they have become increasingly more important for patients and providers. EHR systems are becoming increasingly popular as the healthcare industry is moving toward digitization. There are several government initiatives that generally focus on laying down the standards, regulations, and infrastructure for maintaining health records, which may lead to an increase in the demand for patient portals. Patient Portal Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Curemd Healthcare

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Medfusion Inc.