Amcor Ltd.

Ball Corporation

Berry Plastics Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Tetra Pak International

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Graham Packaging

Reynolds Group Holdings

The global FMCG packaging market was valued at USD 489.4 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 623.6 billion by 2023, by witnessing a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Packaging enables effective communication between the brand owners and consumers via logos, colors, product information, images, and graphics. The most prominent products in the market include laminated pouches, zipper pouches, standup pouches, cling film, BOPP bags, and extrusion laminates among a host of other products. The increasing demand from the e-commerce industry is a crucial factor that will likely compel the prospects for market growth during the forecast period. The e-commerce sector is one of the largest customers of FMCG packaging materials, as it requires protective packaging for the delivery of small-sized products with convenient packaging options. The crucial importance of differentiated packaging, which adds critical value to the product and plays a major role in influencing consumer’s preference, is another major factor with an impact on the market. The market is witnessing increased technological advancements, and has a lot of potential to develop in the future with manufacturers engaging in providing products that meet the requirements of the customers.

Need for Differentiated Packaging Products to Spur Demand

With developing technologies and increasing consumer demand, the need for creative and differentiated products is finding its way into the market. Customers demand additional features in the existing products. This provides the manufacturers with opportunities to innovate in the current product, and come up with an adequate solution and portray of information about the product. It also facilitates consumer’s purchase decision as it may contain ingredients and nutritional information, which could help in allowing potential consumers to obtain information. Packaging plays a significant role in developing the brand image along with identification of the company’s products. Hence, the need for product differentiation in packaging is driving the growth of the FMCG packaging market.

Pharmaceuticals Industry is Dominating the Market Landscape

Pharmaceutical pouches and pre-fillable inhalers will likely witness a rapid growth, as they will corner a greater market share than ever, owing to the increasing number of asthmatic and allergic patients. New therapies and innovations, which are a regularly occurring phenomenon in the pharmaceutical industry, will be another major driving force propelling the demand for quality pharmaceutical packaging and consequently, creating a major demand for quality packaging materials. A good quality pharma packaging material from the pharmaceutical industry must meet the criteria of product protection, quality, tamper evidence, patient comfort, and security needs. High on innovation, converters harness the latest technologies and leverage its proven competency to consistently provide a diverse range of quality pharma packaging materials for the medical, pharmaceutical, and life science markets, and address compliance and counterfeit concerns.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market Landscape

Asia-Pacific still boasts significant opportunities due to favorable demographics and economic conditions. The GDP of developing countries for all these years is proof of their economic expansion. As a result, multinational companies continue to expand their global footprint to Asia-Pacific to gain a competitive edge in the market. Several companies in the region have preferred innovation by launching or customizing their existing product portfolios to cater to new consumer segments. The emerging markets and their rural population of the region will play a major role in the market. With more than 33% of the Indian consumer base present in rural areas, the rural market will be a key growth driver for FMCG majors planning to expand their domestic business. The government of India has been supporting rural areas with higher MSPs and loan waivers through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) program, which are expected to boost rural purchasing power.

Major Players: AMCOR LTD., BALL CORPORATION, BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION, CROWN HOLDINGS INC., TETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL, MEADWESTVACO CORPORATION, GRAHAM PACKAGING, AND REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS, among others.

