Global "Super Critical Boiler Market" Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Super Critical Boiler in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Super Critical Boiler Market:-

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)

Shanghai Electric Company

Hitachi Power Systems Ltd

Harbin Electric Company

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W)

General Electric (GE)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

DongfangElectric Corporation Ltd



The Global Super Critical Boiler market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Thermal power plants are one of the major sources of electricity in developing economies, and are under immense pressure, due to their emission and low efficiency compared to other sources. Super critical boilers are likely to be a solution to increasing the efficiency and decreasing the emission of the power plant. Growing industrialization in countries, such as China, India, Vietnam, and Brazil are expected to lead to higher electricity demand. To meet the ever-increasing need for electricity, governments are taking various measures, such as investment in new thermal power plants, while retrofitting the old plants with more efficient super critical technology, which is likely to drive the growth of the super critical boiler market.

Ever Increasing Demand for Electricity Driving the Super Critical Boiler Market

It is projected that the global energy demand is expected to grow by at least 33% by 2040. In growing regions, like the countries in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the demand is expected to increase at a comparatively faster pace. The energy demand of ASEAN countries is expected to increase at an average of 4.7% per year, to reach 1,685 million metric ton of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2035. In 2017, coal-based energy accounted for 40% of the global electricity production, and it is estimated that coal-based power plants will account for 25% of the additional power supply, with 85% of those plants being installed in ASEAN region. As various countries implement new environmental regulations, power generation plants are expected to use super critical technology to generate more power at lower cost and lesser pollution.

Asia-Pacific – The Fastest Growing Region

The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of installing super critical boiler technology, owing to the increasing urbanization, industrialization, and the growing demand for electricity of its emerging economies. In 2016, Asia-Pacific generated 10,904 GW of electricity, in which 69% was generated in China and India, alone. The Chinese and Indian power sectors is dependent on thermal power generation, with a total share of more than 60% of the total power generation. The growing population of both the countries is likely to drive the demand for electricity in Asia-Pacific by least three times by 2040.

Growing Demand for Electricity in India

India is the third largest producer and the fourth largest consumer of electricity, and the country had an installed capacity of 329.22 GW, as of August 2017. The country’s power generation sector is heavily dependent on thermal power generation, with a share of 66.66%, as of August 2017. India’s thermal power sector registered a CAGR of 10.57% in installed capacity during 2007-2017. Moreover, the country’s thermal power infrastructure is old, and needs to be replaced, as most are as old as 25 years and have low efficiency. Out of the 47 major thermal power plants, 20 plants have an estimated efficiency of as low as 32.8%. The Government of India has begun taking several steps to modernize and improve the operational efficiency of coal-based power plants, and the government plans to install super critical technology in all the inefficient plants which are more than 25 years old.

Jan 2018: BHEL signed an EPC contract for setting up 660 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project in Maharashtra, India.

