Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

BASF

Cargill Inc.

Corbion Purac

Dupont- Danisco

FMC Corporation

Givaudan

International Fragrance and Flavors

Inc. (IFF)

Kerry Group

Sensient

The Global Food Flavor and Enhancer market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

With the robust growth in the processed food industry coupled with the food service giants, the food flavor and enhancer market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% for the forecast period 2018-2023.

Food flavors and enhancers are the primary building blocks in the food and beverage industry. In this highly competitive market, the growth in innovative products can be attributed to the growth of food flavors and enhancers. The important trigger to these innovations is the region-wise and country-specific adoption of flavors & flavor enhancers by manufacturers.

Market Dynamics

The changing lifestyle of people has also impacted their food habits. Earlier, natural herbs and spices were used in home cooking to get a tinge of flavor in the food, which eventually turned into an industrial need to cater to the big food processors. Owing to the increase in working women population there is a need in the market for processed foods, impelling food manufacturers to cater to the growing population resulting in the use of several flavors and enhancers.

The consumers preference for a low-salt, low-fat and low-carbohydrate diet is also a key driver in the increase of consumption of flavors and enhancers. Consumer demand for fresh, fast, and healthy food that is driving the innovation and new food and flavor product development. The market for flavors and flavor enhancers perceived as natural is fast growing, especially amongst the developed markets of North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation

The global market for food flavor and enhancer is segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. By type, the artificial flavors are expected to witness a fall in the market due to consumer preference for natural flavors. However, monosodium glutamate holds the major share, more than the natural flavors. The major constraint in the natural flavors industry is the need for large amounts of natural resources to extract flavors and enhancers according to consumer preference.

The major global manufacturing hubs are North America and Europe, which hold a large share in the food flavor and enhancer market. These regions are followed by Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. Snack and confectionary is leading the market in consumption in Europe, since a few years, followed by bakery items and meat. The European market is a mature market and has several bodies that stringently regulate the use of food flavors and enhancers, keeping the consumers health in mind.

Key Developments

• JULY 2017- PureCircle, the leading producer of the world and innovator of great-tasting stevia sweeteners for the global beverage and food industry launched new stevia leaf-based flavor enhancers in vanilla and cocoa flavors, enabling companies to produce products at a manageable price point.

Competitive landscape

Major Players – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), BASF, CARGILL INC., CORBION PURAC, DUPONT- DANISCO, FMC CORPORATION, GIVAUDAN, INTERNATIONAL FRAGRANCE AND FLAVORS, INC. (IFF), KERRY GROUP and SENSIENT, among others.

