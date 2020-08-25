Global Market for Pea Fiber to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities through 2028

With the growing importance of dietary fiber in the daily diet, different plant-based dietary fibers are gaining traction. Pea fiber is widely demanded as a food additive that enhances the dietary component of the food products such as snack foods, bread pasta, biscuits, and nutrition bars.

Government Initiatives Encourage Consumption

The government initiatives are also pushing ahead the inclusion of dietary fiber in food. For instance, US dietary guidelines encourage dietary intake of fiber with recommendations for daily intake. Different health benefits such as increased mineral absorption, benefits in digestion, maintenance of blood sugar levels, and enhanced mineral absorption are fueling the growth of the pea fiber market. The growing awareness regarding benefits of pea fiber in improving the digestion is largely accountable for the scaling progress of the landscape. Additionally. pea flavor does not alter the flavor of the food which acts in its favor.

Pet Food Generates Lucrative Opportunities

Besides the normal consumption, the demand of pea fiber is augmenting in the pet food segment. These fibers are popularly known as functional fiber and are used in the food manufactured for dogs and cats to provide required nutritional content.

Market Segmentation

The global market for pea fiber can be broadly segmented into natural organic and conventional. The natural and organic pea fiber are projected to acquire major market share in the coming years on the back of the growing trend of natural food consumption. Prominent end-use industries contributing revenue in the market include the food industry, pharmaceutical industry, dietary supplement, and pet food & animal feed.

Asia Pacific Gains Prominence

The global pea fiber market can be regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, The Middle East, and Africa. The growing demand for healthy food and government initiatives encouraging dietary intake is the major factors expected to determine the growth trajectory of different regions in the global market. The pea fiber market in the Asia Pacific is projected to contribute significant revenue in the market during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

The market players are investing in research & development activities to develop new products and expand their product portfolio. The pea fiber manufacturers are focused to explore opportunities in the growing end-use industries such as the food industry and pharmaceutical industry. The pet food sector has surfaced as a highly lucrative area for the market competitors with wide space for growth and innovations. The overall efforts of the manufacturers are towards enhancing their market share and sales. To strengthen their foothold in the competition, the market players are expanding their presence with acquisition and collaborations. They are collaborating with local players to strengthen their distribution channels and production capacity. They are extending their reach to the thriving market of Asia pacific which leads the pea fiber production.

Established players in the global pea fiber market include Parrheim Foods, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., AGT Food and Ingredients, Vestkorn Milling AS, Ingredion Incorporated, and Roquette Frères Company.