COVID-19 Impact on Chromite Sand Market 2020

The worldwide market for Chromite Sand is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Chromite Sand is a naturally occurring spinel consisting primarily of the oxides of chrome and iron. It is a by-product of ferro-chrome production.

Chromite has certain properties which enable the material to be used in high duty grey iron and steel foundries as core and mould making sand. Its high thermal conductivity gives it good chilling properties, low thermal expansion gives rise to good dimensional stability.

Its basicity being close to neutral allows the use of a wide range of resin bonding systems and inorganic binders, it has a high refractoriness and a broad sieve distribution.

Scope of the Report

This report focuses on the Chromite Sand in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Chromite Sand Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

LKAB Minerals

Minerals Technologies

Metal & Alloys Corporation

SINGHANIA INTERNATIONAL

Encore Minerals

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cr2O3 ≥45%

Cr2O3 ≥35%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Foundry Applications

Glass Production

