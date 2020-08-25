iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies:

“Innovative Report on iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments, and Top Companies

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated until 2026.

Iso-butyl acrylate is used as a co-monomer in the manufacture of polymers. Polymers made with iso-butyl acrylate are primarily used in surface coatings, in films and pressure sensitive adhesives, in dispersions, and construction materials.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Osaka Organic Chemical,

The forecast and analysis of the iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) market by type, application, and region are also presented.

The key product type of iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) market are: , High Purity, Low Purity,

iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) Market Outlook by Applications: , Adhesives, Coatings, Dispersions, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

Scope of the iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) Report:

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) Market for the period 2020-2026.

Finally, all aspects of the Global iso-Butyl Acrylate (IBA) Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and future prospects.

