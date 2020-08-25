Impact of Covid-19 on Calcined Petcoke Market 2020-2026

Calcined Petcoke is the product from calcining petroleum coke. This coke is the product of the coker unit in a crude oil refinery. The calcined petcoke is used to make anodes for the aluminium, steel and titanium smelting industry.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Oxbow, Aminco Resource, BP, PetroCoque, ConocoPhillips, Atha Group, Carbograf, Rain CII Carbon, Minmat Ferro Alloys, Goa Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Shandong KeYu Energy, Lianxing New Materials Technology, Zhenhua Carbon Technology, ,

The key product type of Calcined Petcoke market are: , Needle Coke, Shot Coke, Sponge Coke, Honeycomb Coke,

Calcined Petcoke Market Outlook by Applications: , Aluminum Industry, Steel Industry, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

