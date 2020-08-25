New Innovation in GIS in the Cloud Market 2020-Technology with Top Players-ESRI, Google Maps (Google), Bing Maps (Microsoft), SuperMap, Zondy Crber, GeoStar, Hexagon Geospatial, CARTO, GIS Cloud

Cloud GIS is the combination of running GIS software and services on cloud infrastructure and accessing GIS capabilities using the web. In addition, Cloud GIS could be defined as a next generation on-demand GIS technology that uses a virtualized platform or infrastructure in a scalable elastic environment.

The implementation of cloud computing technology has been a major milestone in the GIS industry. The advantages associated with the adoption of cloud GIS, such as optimized operations in real time, are encouraging organizations to shift to this technology. Cloud GIS use a virtualized platform, which is beneficial for a scalable, elastic environment.

Major Players in GIS in the Cloud Market are:

• ESRI

• Google Maps (Google)

• Bing Maps (Microsoft)

• SuperMap

• Zondy Crber

• GeoStar

• Hexagon Geospatial

• CARTO

• GIS Cloud

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• SaaS

• PaaS

• IaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

• Government

• Enterprises

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Table GIS in the Cloud Key Market Segments

Table Key Players GIS in the Cloud Covered

Table Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Market Share by Type 2015-2026

Figure SaaS Figures

Table Key Players of SaaS

Figure PaaS Figures

Table Key Players of PaaS

Figure IaaS Figures

Table Key Players of IaaS

Table Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size Growth by Application 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Government Case Studies

Figure Enterprises Case Studies

Figure GIS in the Cloud Report Years Considered

Table Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Figure Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size and Growth Rate 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Table Global GIS in the Cloud Market Size by Regions 2015-2026 (Million US$)

Continued…

