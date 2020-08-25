Geosynthetics Market Trends, Demand, Growth, Price, Analysis and Forecast 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Geosynthetics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global geosynthetics market reached a value of US$ 14.3 Billion in 2019. Geosynthetics are planar products that are manufactured using synthetic polymers of polypropylene, polyester and polyethylene. They perform different functions, such as filtration, drainage, separation, reinforcement and erosion control. Consequently, they are widely used as a major component in the construction of civil engineering projects, systems and structures. Other than this, they are also utilized in the production of geotextiles, geogrids, geonets and geomembranes.

The rising environmental concerns represents one of the significant factors impelling the geosynthetics market growth around the world. Geosynthetics provide reinforcement to the soil, keep the layers intact and control seepage problems. They are also cost-effective and easy to install, owing to which they are extensively utilized in groundwater protection and construction of low embankment dams and channels worldwide. Apart from this, governments of numerous countries are mandating the usage of geosynthetics in various infrastructural projects. This, along with the introduction of innovative and customized solutions by key manufacturers, is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the geosynthetics market to exhibit a moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product:

Geotextiles

Geomembranes

Geogrids

Geonets

Geosynthetic Clay Liner (GCL)

Pre-Fabricated Vertical Drains (PVD)

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Others

Market Breakup by Material:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Synthetic Rubber

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Road Construction and Pavement Repair

Railroads

Drainage Systems

Soil Reinforcement and Erosion

Water and Waste Management

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Fiberweb

GEO Synthetics LLC

Agru America Inc.

Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation

Belton Industries

Polymer Group

HUESKER inc

Carthage Mills

Thrace Group

Hanes Geo Components

Tenax Group

GSE Environmental

Swicofil AG

Owens Corning

Low & Bonar

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

