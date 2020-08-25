Heparin Market Trends, Demand, Growth, Price, Analysis and Forecast 2020-25

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Heparin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global heparin market size reached US$ 10.9 Billion in 2019. Heparin (C 12 H 19 NO 20 S 3 ) is an anticoagulant (blood thinner) that assists in preventing thromboembolic complications. In this complication, clots travel from their site of origin to clog up another vessel through the bloodstream. Heparin is generally injected into the muscle or the veins to break up clots and maintain the smooth fluidity of the blood. Therefore, it is utilized in the treatment of heart conditions and unstable angina. Besides this, it is also used in post-surgeries, and during dialysis and blood transfusion.

Global Heparin Market Trends:

The growing cases of vascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), represent one of the significant factors that are positively influencing the demand for heparin across the globe. Heparin has been proven to be an effective drug for venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), which is also fueling the market growth. Furthermore, some of the leading biopharmaceutical companies are increasing their budget for research and development (R&D) to improve the therapeutic potential of heparin and reduce its side-effects. The market is also driven by numerous advancements in the field of carbohydrate synthesis, which include building block preparation, coupling reactions and the development of convergent strategies. Apart from this, the availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics, which assist in treating various types of cancer, coagulation and inflammatory diseases, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the heparin market value is projected to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Product:

Unfractionated

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Ultra-Low Molecular Weight heparin (ULMWH)

Market Breakup by Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Market Breakup by Mode of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Market Breakup by Application:

Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Sanofi S.A.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Aspen Holdings

Baxter International Inc.

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Opocrin S.p.A.

Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

