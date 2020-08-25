Cell Culture Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

In a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the cell culture market is rapidly being adopted in the field of pharmaceuticals. Companies managing the global cell culture market are more focused on increasing strategic collaborations and expanding product development worldwide. Furthermore, they are aiming at expanding their footprints in emerging markets such as Latin America and Asia Pacific. An example of such collaboration would be the announcement of collaboration of Valneva SE and GE Healthcare in Nov, 2016 which optimized virus productivity in Valneva’s EB66 cell line. Furthermore, the inauguration of EX-CELL Advanced HD perfusion mediums, is expected to help strengthen the streamline and production of regulatory compliances.

According to TMR, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, and Lonza are some of the leading companies operating in the market. The position in the market is established by leading players and they are enjoying brand loyalty among customers. These manufacturers have extensive distribution network across the world and offer a wide variety of product range. On the back of these factors, they enjoy a stronghold in the global cell culture market.

According to TMR report, the global cell culture market is expected to register a 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The valuation of 2016 was around US$13.00 bn and is anticipated to remain stable by the end of the forecast period. Owing to increased focus on Research and Development activities, and the development of healthcare sector and high unmet clinical needs in the region, the cell culture market is expanding with 10.0% CAGR in Asia Pacific.

Increase Use of Stem-Cell Structure to Boost Market

Stem cell culture aids in the stabilization of manufacturing of drugs and allows to produce a wide variety of cell lines and its related products. There is a high potential for growth of the cell culture market with applications like stem cell research in the years to come. Stem cell therapies serve to treat the cause of the disease whereas the old time pharmaceutical therapeutics could only aid in treating the symptoms of the disease. Thus, there is high prospect for the global cell culture market in the field of stem cell culture for developing drugs.

Cell structure is considered one of the most important steps in biosimilar production for antibodies. Cell structure reduces manufacturing cost and also increases the productivity and efficiency of biosimilar antibodies.

A majority of manufacturers are persistently trying to expand their product portfolio by launching new and advanced system for large-scale production. This involves both low risk of contamination and is cost-effective providing a win-win situation for the manufacturers.

Strict Regulatory Framework and High Quality Standards Restricting Growth

The imposition of solid regulatory framework and high quality standards set by market leaders may limit the speed of market perforation by newcomers. Furthermore, ethical issues corresponding to the use of high cost of infrastructure, stringent regulations, and fetal bovine serum required for cell culture are expected to hinder the market during the forecast period.

However, there is increase in scope for the use of cell culture in biologics as the research and development in biopharmaceuticals field concentrates on the discovery of new therapeutics for new mechanisms of drug action and rare diseases. Owing to the treatment of chronic diseases in both developing as well as developed countries, there is an increase in demand for cost-effective and efficient products. With this, the demand for approval of biosimilar products have also raised. Due to the rise in demand, the global cell culture market is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the course of the forecast period.

