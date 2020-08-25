Dental Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2020 – 2024

Acknowledging the developments and accruals the market is enjoying currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global dental consumables market will be valued at USD 28,345 MN by 2024, registering approximately 7 % CAGR during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

The global market of dental consumables, including US dental consumables market is growing pervasively mainly due to the technological advancements that took place in the dental industry. Although the integration of technology & consumables in dental practices goes back to decades, the uptake of consumables has been increasing over the past few years, and so is increasing the growth of the dental consumables market. Furthermore, factors such as the wide adoption of dental consumables along with the increasing geriatric populace, prevailing dental disorders and surgeries are driving the market growth.

The growing spread of the dentistry field has been a massive driver for the global dental consumables market over the forecast period. The field of dentistry has evolved rapidly in modern times to encompass several specialties such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, and endodontics. This has led to a growing demand for a number of procedures in the dentistry field as well as for the consumables used in these procedures. The rapid evolution of the dentistry field is likely to remain a major driver for the global dental consumables market over the forecast period. The growing insistence on single-use consumables, in order to ensure the sterility and safety of the component in each procedure, is also likely to drive the demand from the dental consumables market over the forecast period. While the field of dentistry has grown to encompass several sub-specialties, the instruments and equipment used by the various fields are largely similar, leading to a steady growth in demand from the dental consumables market.

The growing demand for dental procedures due to the growing prevalence of conditions such as plaque and dental caries is likely to remain a major driver for the global dental consumables market over the forecast period. Growing consumption of chocolate and candy among the younger generation has led to a growing prevalence of dental problems around the world, leading to a growing demand for dental procedures and thus for dental consumables. The growing disposable income of consumers in emerging regions is also likely to be a key driver for the global dental consumables market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, these dental consumables are costlier especially in developing and underdeveloped nations which in turn, is hampering the market growth in these regions restricting the uptake of consumables. Also, the operational complexities of these consumables may restrain the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global Dental Consumables Market Companies include Septodont, Straumann, KERR Corporation, EnvisionTEC, American Orthodontics, Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare, Planmeca OY, Patterson Dental, GC Orthodontics, Henry Schein, and 3M.

In March 2019, the NHS announced a planned price increase for dental procedures from April 1. The price increase covers minor dental procedures as well as major operations such as root canal. This could have a key impact on the dental consumables market in Europe over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of type and region.

By type, the global dental consumables market is segmented into dental implants, dental restorative materials, dental prosthetics, dental regenerative materials, and others. The dental implants segment is likely to remain the top earner in the global dental consumables market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for dental implants for health as well as cosmetic reasons.

Regional Analysis:

The global dental consumables market is segmented by region into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe holds the largest share in the global dental consumables market by region and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for advanced dental procedures in the region and the widespread availability of dental healthcare facilities. The growing scope of the healthcare sector in the region is likely to enable smooth growth of the dental consumables market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth in the global dental consumables market over the forecast period due to the growing disposable income of consumers in the region and the growing prevalence of dental conditions requiring complicated operations and surgical procedures.

The Americas is also likely to hold on to a major share in the global dental consumables market due to the strong presence of several leading players in the dental consumables industry and the high spending power of the geriatric demographic in the region, which plays a key role in the growth of dental services and equipment.

