New York City Chiropractor Sees a Rise In Patients As Workers Develop Neck And Back Pain From Home Office Setups

NYC Dr. Rashad Trabulsi has said working from home has caused a lot of people to suffer from back and neck pain. The NYC Chiropractor said he is seeing an increase in patients suffering from the same problems due to using their kitchen and sofas as their office.

A leading NYC Chiropractor who recently announced his practice is now open after the recent COVID-19 lockdown, has today revealed he has seen a rise in patients who have been suffering from neck and back pain due to working from home. Dr. Rashad Trabulsi, has said the rise is down to makeshift office setups.

The NYC Chiropractor who is based at the Manhattan Wellness Group, 11 E 47th St. 2nd Floor, New York, and has offices in Murray Hill, and Midtown East Manhattan explained due to lockdown no one had time to install an office in their home.

“With the COVID-19 lockdown happening so quick, no one had time to go out and buy office furniture that was friendly to the body. Instead people were using their kitchen tables and sofas as their office which put the muscles under a great deal of strain.”

While most chiropractic clinics remain closed due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the Manhattan Wellness Group have opened their doors to help those who are suffering due to working from home. The alternative health experts who offer a range of services including pain management, acupuncture, physical therapy, and massage therapy to name a few are warning those who are thinking of working from home to set up a safe working environment.

“It is so important to purchase the right office furniture if considering working from home. There are so many things to consider from choosing the right chair that provides back and neck support, as well as the right height desk,” explained a spokesperson.

The common problems people are reporting due to working from home and not having the right office furniture include:

Your neck and shoulders hurt.

Your eyes feel fatigued.

Your hips are tight.

Your legs cramp.

Your wrists hurt.

Your back aches.

To learn more about the services available from Manhattan Wellness Group, and to take advantage of the free consultation, please visit https://manhattanwellnessgroup.com

About Manhattan Wellness Group

Manhattan Wellness Group has three offices that cover the NYC area. They have become a leading expert in their field and provide a wide range of service to clients working and living in NYC.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/3poBrdBuJAo

