Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2025

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Scope of the Report:

Factors and Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations. The Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

The worldwide market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Segment by Type, the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is segmented into

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade

Segment by Application, the Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is segmented into

Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share Analysis

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) product introduction, recent developments, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SABIC

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Shell

EQUATE

Lotte Chemical

DowDuPont

SPDC

CNPC

Reliance Industries

OUCC

INEOS

LyondellBasell

BASF

NIOC

Farsa Chimie

PTT Global Chemical

IndianOil

Indorama Ventures

Sibur

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Nippon Shokubai

SHAZAND Company

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

