Check Your Breasts Warns Dr. Elizabeth Arena breast cancer specialist from Surgery Group of Los Angeles

Millions of women could be at risk of breast cancer through not checking their breasts or having them checked by a medical expert explained Dr. Elizabeth Arena

Dr. Elizabeth Arena, a breast cancer specialist from Surgery Group of Los Angeles has warned women under the age of 40 are putting their lives at risk by not checking their breasts. The expert who provides Personalized care, Advanced surgical techniques, and Genetic testing to name a few wants more women under 40 to check their breasts.

Young women believe they are not at risk from breast cancer. However, according to Dr. Elizabeth Arena breast cancer can strike at any time and at any age. Although only 5% of breast cancer cases include women under 40 years of age, that is still a high a number.

“All women should be aware of their personal risk factors for breast cancer. A woman in her 20s should have a breast exam by a medical professional every one to three years, and those who are turning 40 should have a medical breast examination for cancer every year,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Arena

Dr. Elizabeth Arena believes many young women don’t have their breasts checked due to the embarrassment. However, the cancer specialist from Surgery Group of Los Angeles has said women should not be embarrassed.

Although it is recommended for women to have a breast examination by a medical trained expert, Dr. Elizabeth Arena has said women should have a breast self-examination at least once a month, and that examination should take place several days after their period ends so their breasts are less likely to be tender or swollen.

Dr. Elizabeth Arena sees the effects breast cancer has on women. The double board-certified surgical oncologist and general surgeon, specializing in caring for patients with benign or malignant diseases of the breast works with breast cancer patients each day. She said that if more women had breast screening and self-examined themselves, then less women would die from the disease.

There are many services that can be offered by Dr. Elizabeth Arena and her team to beat the deadly disease. That includes advanced surgical techniques, genetic testing. And using a holistic approach for cancer treatment.

– The Los Angeles breast cancer specialist hopes that more young women will start to take breast cancer more serious and have their breast examined.

About Dr. Elizabth Arena

Dr. Elizabeth Arena is a double board-certified surgical oncologist and general surgeon, specializing in caring for patients with benign or malignant diseases of the breast.