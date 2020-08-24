Automotive Fuse Boxes Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future 2018 to 2028

Automotive Fuse Boxes Market: Promising Future of Mobility to Pave New Avenues

Advent of new lightweight materials, increasing feasibility of electric & alternative powertrains, and rapid rise in car-sharing & ridesharing, have changed the way of transportation of people and goods. The new mobility ecosystem resulting from these converging technological and social trends will impact a host of automotive industry players. Global automotive OEMs are eyeing the shift from fixed capital production, product-sale, first-transaction business to being end-to-end mobility service providers, implying profound business model change in the forthcoming years.

Suppliers of automotive components such as fuse boxes, with an aim to access capabilities and assets for competing in the future, are likely to join forces with participants different from the ones in the current, more linear supply chain. The promising future of mobility will have significant impact on demand for auto components, such as fuse boxes, in the foreseeable future.

As demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, vendors of auto components, such as fuse boxes, are focusing on the introduction of the segment-specific products. For example, automotive fuse box manufacturers, such as Eaton, have introduced fuse boxes designed for protecting sensitive equipment.

These fuse boxes include power conversion equipment, high-voltage batteries, and auxiliary circuits in hybrid & electric vehicles. As fuses used in hybrid & electric vehicles require comparatively compact, and weigh significantly lesser than their conventional counterparts, investment-related benefits are making them a viable capitalization area for automotive fuse manufacturers.

