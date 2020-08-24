LED Lighting Drivers Market 2020, Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd., Cree, Inc., Inventronics Inc.

A recent report published by QMI on LED lighting drivers market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of LED lighting drivers market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for LED lighting drivers during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of LED lighting drivers to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the global LED lighting drivers market is expected to promise high growth owing to Increasing demand in developing countries due to the increasing population as well as improvements in the country’s electrical network grid in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including residential lighting, office lighting, commercial lighting, industrial lighting, city lighting, automotive lighting, sports facilities lighting, entertainment lighting, horticulture lighting is expected to drive the growth of the global LED lighting drivers market.

Segment Analysis:-

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a low-energy, lighting device that has a longer lifespan than conventional lighting devices. It consumes less power than an incandescent lamp. An LED needs a unique power source that is provided with the assistance of LED lighting drivers.

During the forecast period, constant current LED drivers are anticipated to be the dominant LED driver via the driving method. The reason why steady the constant current LED drivers to outperform constant voltage LED drivers is that they prevent breaking the peak flow designated for the LEDs, thus preventing burnout / thermal inversion.

It is anticipated that outdoor & road lamps will lead the end-user LED driver market application. In streetlights, each lighting control initiative requires specific solutions that are suitable for the highway. Since different road types such as streets, main roads, and highways require distinct control strategies, many initiatives need various alternatives to bring the complete benefit of energy efficiency.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing demand in developing countries due to the increasing population as well as improvements in the country’s electrical network grid.

o Energy-efficient lighting solution as compared to conventional devices

o Favorable government policies regarding the use of LED’s

o High initiation cost.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd.

2. Cree, Inc.

3. Inventronics Inc.

4. Tridonic GmbH & Co KG

5. Signify Holding

6. Delta Electronics, Inc.

7. Osram GmbH

8. Harvard Technology Ltd

Important Developments:

o In March 2018, Philips Lighting announced the launch of a new Internet of Things (IoT) platform called ‘Interact’. This platform would enable customers to unlock the potential of connected lighting for the IoT. The move would help the company better position itself in the global LED lighting drivers market.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For LED lighting drivers market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the LED lighting drivers market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of the LED lighting drivers market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Europe retained the second-biggest share of the LED lighting driver market in 2018, while the APAC market is anticipated to be the biggest and is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. This market growth in APAC can be ascribed to increased demand for energy-saving lighting systems and a growing population. APAC’s LED led lighting market is evolving, and the steady progress in this region makes it a promising and high-potential market.

Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of the LED lighting drivers market. The Middle East and Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for LED lighting drivers market.

Market Segmentation:

By Driving Method:

Constant Voltage

Constant Current

By Dimming Method:

Dimmable

Non-Dimmable

DALI,

1-10V

TRAIC

Trailing-Edge

Others

By Application:

Residential Lighting

Office Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

City Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Sports Facilities Lighting

Entertainment Lighting

Horticulture Lighting

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Driving Method

By Dimming Method

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Driving Method

By Dimming Method

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Driving Method

By Dimming Method

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Driving Method

By Dimming Method

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Driving Method

By Dimming Method

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Driving Method

By Dimming Method

By Application

